PARIS, Sept 25 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 2 points lower, or down 0.03 percent, Germany's DAX to open 7 to 9 points higher, or up 0.09 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 to 5 points higher, or up 0.11 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : H & M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Q3 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Micron Technology Inc Q1 2015 Nike MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0800 EZ Money-M3 Annual Aug 0900 IT Retail sales Jul 1230 US Durable Goods Aug 1230 US jobless claims w/e 1345 US Markit Comp Flash Sep ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0522 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,998.30 0.78 % 15.53 NIKKEI 16342.57 1.08 % 175.12 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.99 -0.39 % -1.91 EUR/USD 1.2764 -0.12 % -0.0015 USD/JPY 109.17 0.15 % 0.1600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.564 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.007 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,214.65 -0.17 % -$2.04 US CRUDE $92.72 -0.09 % -0.08 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SLIPS AS WALL STREET CHEER FIZZLES OUT > US STOCKS-WALL ST RALLIES, S&P BACK ABOVE 14-DAY MOVING AVERAGE > NIKKEI RISES AS WEAK YEN TREND CONTINUES, WALL ST STRENGTH SUPPORTS > BOND YIELDS RISE ON WEAK FIVE-YEAR AUCTION, REDUCED SAFETY BIDS > FOREX-EURO EYES 2013 TROUGH, DOLLAR EXTENDS WINNING WAYS > PRECIOUS-GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES AS EQUITIES, DOLLAR RISE > METALS-LME COPPER FINDS SUPPORT IN POLICY COMMENTS, NICKEL FIRMS > BRENT STEADIES NEAR $97 AFTER BOUNCE FROM LOWEST IN OVER 2 YEARS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)