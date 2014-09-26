LONDON, Sept 26 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open flat, Germany's DAX to open between 9 points lower
and 9 points higher, and France's CAC 40 to gain 4 to 5 points, on
Friday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.9 percent
lower at 1,373.09 points in the previous session.
U.S. stocks ended with sharp losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering
its biggest one-day decline since July, as Apple tumbled and the dollar rose to
a four-year high. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.5 percent, the
S&P 500 lost 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.94
percent.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment
0745 FR Consumer Confidence
0900 IT Business Confidence
1330 US GDP Final
1455 US Univ Mich Sentiment
1530 US ECRI Weekly
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,965.99 -1.62 % -32.31
NIKKEI 16240.13 -0.82 % -134.01
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.24 -0.77 % -3.71
EUR/USD 1.2745 -0.03 % -0.0004
USD/JPY 109.00 0.24 % 0.2600
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.500 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.976 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,222.70 0.02 % $0.26
US CRUDE $92.56 0.03 % 0.03
> ASIAN SHARES SHUDDER UNDER WALL STREET'S SHADOW
> WALL ST ENDS SHARPLY LOWER, S&P BELOW KEY SUPPORT LEVEL
> NIKKEI HITS 1-WK LOW ON WALL ST, PAUSE IN WEAK YEN TREND
> BOND YIELDS FALL ON SAFETY BIDS, REPORTED DRAGHI COMMENTS
> DOLLAR REBOUNDS VS YEN AFTER JAPAN SAYS GPIF REFORM ON TRACK
> GOLD SET TO SNAP 3-WEEK LOSING STREAK BUT CAUTION PREVAILS
> COPPER EYES WEEKLY LOSS ON CHINA DEMAND CONCERNS
> BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $97, SET FOR WEEKLY FALL ON AMPLE SUPPLY
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)