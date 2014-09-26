LONDON, Sept 26 European shares headed for a steady open near
one-month lows on Friday, with a sharp sell-off in U.S. and Asian equities
overnight leading investors to avoid large bets on indexes on the last trading
day of the week.
U.S. stocks ended with sharp losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering
its biggest one-day drop since July, as Apple tumbled and the dollar rose to a
four-year high. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.5 percent, the
S&P 500 lost 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.94
percent.
The dollar held near a four-year high against a basket of major currencies,
and further gains looked likely for the U.S. currency as it boasted its the
biggest yield advantage over the euro in 15 years.
The dollar index is on track for its 11th successive weekly rise, a feat it
hasn't achieved in four decades, as investors prepare for an eventual rate hike
in the United States after the Federal Reserve wraps up its massive stimulus
programme next month.
Investors are concerned that a stronger dollar might hurt U.S. exporters. A
rise in the U.S. currency also tends to make metals costlier for holders of
other currencies and lowers demand for raw materials, which in turn could hit
miners.
At 0625 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between 0.1 lower
and 0.1 percent higher.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.9 percent
lower at 1,373.09 points in the previous session after setting its lowest level
in almost a month earlier in the session.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,965.99 -1.62 % -32.31
NIKKEI 16229.86 -0.88 % -144.28
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.35 -0.75 % -3.6
EUR/USD 1.2743 -0.05 % -0.0006
USD/JPY 109.05 0.29 % 0.3100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.506 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.965 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,224.95 0.21 % $2.51
US CRUDE $92.59 0.06 % 0.06
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment
0745 FR Consumer Confidence
0900 IT Business Confidence
1330 US GDP Final
1455 US Univ Mich Sentiment
1530 US ECRI Weekly
> ASIAN SHARES SHUDDER UNDER WALL STREET'S SHADOW
> WALL ST ENDS SHARPLY LOWER, S&P BELOW KEY SUPPORT LEVEL
> NIKKEI HITS 1-WK LOW ON WALL ST, PAUSE IN WEAK YEN TREND
> BOND YIELDS FALL ON SAFETY BIDS, REPORTED DRAGHI COMMENTS
> DOLLAR REBOUNDS VS YEN AFTER JAPAN SAYS GPIF REFORM ON TRACK
> GOLD SET TO SNAP 3-WEEK LOSING STREAK BUT CAUTION PREVAILS
> COPPER EYES WEEKLY LOSS ON CHINA DEMAND CONCERNS
> BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $97, SET FOR WEEKLY FALL ON AMPLE SUPPLY
COMPANY NEWS
ORANGE, BOUYGUES, VIVENDI
France's competition regulator rejected a request by Orange to suspend a
mobile network sharing agreement between rivals Bouygues Telecom and SFR, saying
it did not pose an immediate or serious threat to consumers or the sector. A
spokesman for Orange said it would appeal the decision.
TOTAL
The French oil company is looking to sell its 17 percent stake in the Gulf
of Mexico's Tahiti oil field, which could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2
billion in a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
ABB
The Swiss engineering group could consider acquisitions next year once
recent deals have been fully integrated, its chief executive told German
newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview to be published on Friday. For more click
on
BNP PARIBAS
Jean Lemierre, a former head of Europe's reconstruction bank and a veteran
of international debt negotiations, will need all his diplomatic skills to
repair BNP Paribas' relations with the United States as chairman of France's
biggest bank.
THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
The company has received take-up of 97.07 percent on its rights issue to
fund a planned $2.7 billion takeover of U.S. index compiler and asset manager
Frank Russell.
INFINEON
U.S. memory chipmaker Micron posted fiscal fourth-quarter results and
a revenue outlook that impressed Wall Street as signs of stabilisation in the
personal computer industry supported demand for DRAM chips.
AIRBUS
There is a "distinct possibility" of adding at least one new customer for
its A380 superjumbo jet before the end of the year, the European planemaker's
sales chief John Leahy told Reuters on Thursday.
ASTRAZENECA
A combination drug for chronic lung disease from Spain's Almirall,
one of a number of respiratory medicines being acquired by AstraZeneca, has been
recommended for approval by European regulators.
KUKA
The industrial robots maker plans to buy Swiss logistics company Swisslog
Holding for about 339 million Swiss francs ($358 million).
BAYER
Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told Handelsblatt the drugmaker has no plans
to divest its Bayer Crop Science division in coming years, predicting the
agrochemical unit will in five years time still be part of the company. Related
news
TELECOM ITALIA
Investment company Fintech has asked Telecom Italia to further extend an
agreement to buy the Italian group's controlling stake in Telecom Argentina,
Telecom Italia said on Thursday, in a last-minute attempt to ensure the sale
does not fall apart.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
The airline's cargo arm is looking for several cooperation partners to cope
with heightening competition from Gulf airlines, Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung
reported, citing the division's new Chief Executive Peter Gerber. Related news
ADIDAS
Rival Nike, the world's largest sportswear maker, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as it gained market share in Europe and
focused on higher-margin products such as Flyknit soccer boots.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Lloyds has sold 161 million pounds ($262.5 million) worth of shares in UK
lender TSB <TSB.L< at a price of 280 pence a share.
BARCLAYS
Barclays has settled a lawsuit with London trading firm CF Partners after a
judge found that the British bank had misused confidential information during
its acquisition of a Swedish carbon trading company.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
Aberdeen said on Friday its Asian unit has been given a Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor licence (RQFII) and plans to launch a China A
share investment fund.
KERING
The luxury goods group said it issued a 500 million euro, 1.375 percent
fixed-rate bond maturing in seven years.
SWISSLOG
German industrial robots maker Kuka plans to buy Swiss logistics
company Swisslog Holding for about 339 million Swiss francs ($358
million). For more click on
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)