LONDON, Sept 29 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 5 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 20 to 24 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8 to 10 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : COMPASS GROUP PLC TRADING TATE & LYLE PLC TRADING MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : AMC Q1 2015 Cintas Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0830 GB BOE Consumer Cr Aug 0900 EZ Economic Sentim Sep 1200 DE HICP Prelim YY Sep 1230 US Personal Income Aug 1400 US Pending Sales C Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SNAPSHOT AT 0512 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,982.85 0.86 % 16.86 NIKKEI 16317.71 0.54 % 87.85 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 474.31 -1.19 % -5.69 EUR/USD 1.2668 -0.12 % -0.0015 USD/JPY 109.68 0.38 % 0.4100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.533 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.972 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,215.89 -0.26 % -$3.12 US CRUDE $93.02 -0.56 % -0.52 > ASIAN STOCKS ON EDGE AS HK SEETHES, US DOLLAR SHINES > WALL ST RALLIES BUT ENDS LOWER FOR WEEK > NIKKEI GAINS HELPED BY STRONG U.S. GROWTH > SHORT, MEDIUM-DATED NOTE PRICES DIP AS GROSS DEPARTS PIMCO > DOLLAR HOLDS AT LOFTY LEVELS VS EURO; HK DLR SHAKEN BY PROTESTS > GOLD WELL SUPPORTED AS ASIAN EQUITIES SLIDE ON HK PROTESTS > COPPER SLIPS TO LOWEST IN 3 MONTHS AS DOLLAR WEIGHS > BRENT DOWN UNDER $97 ON WEAK CHINA DATA, STRONGER DOLLAR (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)