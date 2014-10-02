PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SPOOKED BY WEAK GLOBAL DATA; TOKYO STOCKS DIP > US STOCKS-WALL ST TUMBLES ON EBOLA FEARS; SMALL CAPS DROP > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE FALLS 2.00 PCT > TREASURIES-U.S. LONGER-DATED BOND PRICES GAIN MORE ON PIMCO OUTFLOWS > YEN SQUEEZES HIGHER AS DISAPPOINTING PMIS DIM MOOD, EURO EYES ECB > PRECIOUS-GOLD GETS BOOST FROM SAFE-HAVEN BIDS AS EQUITIES SLIDE > METALS-LONDON COPPER EDGES UP AS DOLLAR RALLY PAUSES > BRENT HOVERS NEAR 27-MONTH LOW AS ABUNDANT SUPPLY WEIGHS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
SYDNEY, March 21 Australia's Downer EDI Ltd on Tuesday offered to buy cleaner-caterer Spotless Group Holdings Ltd for A$1.27 billion ($982 million), almost a third below the price it was listed at after a private equity turnaround three years ago.
March 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, will launch its first investment arm to expand its e-commerce business in partnership with retail start-ups, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, the company said on Monday.