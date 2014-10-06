PARIS, Oct 6 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 13 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 25 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 21 points higher, or up 0.5 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : INDUSTRIVARDEN AB Q3 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. company reporting on Monday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE industrial orders Aug 0830 EZ Sentix Index Sep ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0509 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,967.90 1.12 % 21.73 NIKKEI 15959.54 1.6 % 250.89 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 471.07 -0.03 % -0.15 EUR/USD 1.2518 0.02 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 109.57 -0.16 % -0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.445 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.926 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,188.15 -0.21 % -$2.55 US CRUDE $89.64 -0.11 % -0.10 > GLOBAL MARKETS-JAPANESE STOCKS, DOLLAR SHINE ON UPBEAT U.S. JOBS > US STOCKS-WALL ST RALLIES; S&P 500 POSTS BEST DAY SINCE AUGUST > NIKKEI UP ON UPBEAT US JOBS REPORT; FUJIFILM SURGES ON EBOLA CURE HOPE > TREASURIES-YIELDS RISE ON STURDY JOBS DATA, BEFORE SUPPLY > FOREX-DOLLAR HOLDS NEAR HIGHS AFTER UPBEAT U.S. PAYROLLS DATA > PRECIOUS-BULLION SINKS TO LOWEST IN 15 MTHS ON ROBUST U.S. DATA > METALS-COPPER HOLDS NEAR 5-MONTH LOW ON FIRM DOLLAR, CHINA WOES > BRENT FALLS TO NEAR $92 ON STRONG DOLLAR, SURPLUS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)