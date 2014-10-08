(Adds detail, company news, futures) EDINBURGH, Oct 8 European stocks were seen falling on Wednesday, set to extend losses made in the previous session as investors' concerns mount over the strength of global growth. Futures on the euro zone Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100, the German DAX and French CAC were 0.5-0.6 percent lower at 0624 GMT. Asian and U.S. shares fell overnight after the IMF cut global growth forecasts and German industrial production missed expectations. The new IMF forecasts and German data also hit European shares, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closing at a 1-1/2 month low on Tuesday, ending down 1.5 percent at 1,329.76 points, with selling set to continue on Wednesday. The cut in global growth forecasts by the IMF for the third time this year came with a particular warning over the euro zone economy, late in European trade. "The IMF laid it on pretty thick yesterday... and topped it off with the cherry that global growth may never reach its pre-crisis levels ever again," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group, said in a note. "In the short term at least, it appears that traders have also come to the same conclusion as there is no apparent let up in the selling pressure this morning." In the latest evidence of economic malaise, growth in China's services sector weakened slightly in September as new business cooled, a private survey showed on Wednesday, reinforcing signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy that could prompt more stimulus measures. The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are out on Wednesday, while aluminium bellwether Alcoa kicks off the U.S. earnings season. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,935.10 -1.51 % -29.72 NIKKEI 15595.98 -1.19 % -187.85 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 468.96 -1.07 % -5.05 EUR/USD 1.2622 -0.36 % -0.0046 USD/JPY 108.42 0.37 % 0.4000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.364 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.903 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,213.25 0.37 % $4.51 US CRUDE $87.97 -0.99 % -0.88 COMPANY NEWS: AIRBUS, DASSAULT AVIATION Airbus Group sketched out the opening steps of a plan to unwind its 46 percent holding in Dassault Aviation, saying it was weighing the possibility of selling a 10 percent stake by placing it with financial institutions. Philippine Airlines said it is considering delaying delivery of Airbus planes it has on order as it reviews operations after Filipino billionaire tycoon Lucio Tan resumed management control of the carrier last month. The Federal Aviation Administration expects to issue safety approval for the newest jetliner from Airbus, the A350, by the end of this month, a spokesman said. AIR FRANCE-KLM Air France put the total cost of last month's two-week pilots strike at 500 million euros ($632 million) on Wednesday, wiping more than a fifth off its parent group's estimated full-year core profit. LAFARGE Irish cement maker CRH has teamed up with Mexican rival Cemex to explore a bid for all the assets industry giants Lafarge and Holcim must sell to get the go-ahead for their planned merger from competition watchdogs, according to several people familiar with the matter. DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank is preparing to sell a $2 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial real estate loans as the North American property markets heat up, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. ALLIANZ Outflows from Pimco may be far from over as many investors have yet to decide whether to stick with the Newport Beach, California-based asset manager. BARCLAYS Barclays PLC on Tuesday urged a New York court to toss the state attorney general's fraud case over how the bank ran its private U.S. trading venue, saying the case oversteps state securities laws and offers no proof any investors were hurt. VODAFONE /SWISSCOM Telecom operator Swisscom is considering a possible sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) and has been a target for Vodafone, sources familiar with the situation said. ANGLO AMERICAN Global miner Anglo American is planning to initiate the sale of its three smallest copper mines in Chile and a smelter worth $1 billion by end of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. HEIDELBERGCEMENT Heidelbergcement is considering a joint bid with Brazilian firm Votorantim Cimentos SA for a portfolio of assets that Lafarge and Holcim must sell to get the go-ahead for their planned merger from competition watchdogs, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters. NOVARTIS Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said on Wednesday three members of its executive committee would leave the company following the completion of transactions with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Eli Lilly expected in the first half of 2015. For more click on TELECOM ITALIA Telecom Italia's majority-owned Brazilian mobile firm is considering investing an extra 750 million euros over three years to improve its network, said a person with knowledge of the plan, as the company tries to regain momentum in a key overseas market. Telecom operator Swisscom is considering a possible sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to 5 billion euros and has been a target for Vodafone, sources said. [ID: nL6N0S24E2] (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)