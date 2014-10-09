LONDON, Oct 9 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 67 to 70 points higher, or as much as 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 126 to 131 points, or as much as 1.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to gain 60 to 62 points, or as much as 1.5 percent, on Thursday. U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Family Dollar Q3 2014 PepsiCo Inc MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Trade 0645 FR Trade 1100 GB BOE Rate 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,968.89 1.75 % 33.79 NIKKEI 15528.75 -0.43 % -67.23 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 474.62 1.28 % 6.01 EUR/USD 1.2748 0.12 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 107.86 -0.2 % -0.2200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.321 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.913 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,224.60 0.28 % $3.40 US CRUDE $87.70 0.45 % 0.39 > ASIAN SHARES SOAR ON WINGS OF DOVISH FED MESSAGE > S&P 500 HAS BEST DAY IN A YEAR FOLLOWING FED MINUTES > NIKKEI LIFTED BY FED MINUTES, BUT STRONGER YEN CLOUDS OUTLOOK > TREASURIES-SHORT-, MEDIUM-DATED YIELDS FALL AFTER FED MINUTES > DOLLAR HITS FRESH 2-WEEK LOW IN WAKE OF DOVISH FED MINUTES > GOLD RISES TO NEAR 2-WEEK HIGH AS U.S. RATE HIKE FEARS EASE > LONDON METALS UP AS FED MINUTES HINT AT LOW RATES FOR LONGER > BRENT COMES OFF 27-MTH LOW, HOLDS ABOVE $91 AS DOLLAR WEAKENS (Reporting by Atul Prakash)