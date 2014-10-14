PARIS, Oct 14 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 25 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 40 to 42 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 20 points lower, or down 0.5 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : ASHMORE GROUP PLC Q1 TRADE BURBERRY GROUP PLC TRADING BELLWAY PLC PRELIM CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON SA Q3 SALES DRAGON OIL PLC TRADING HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC TRADING MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL PLC Q3 TRADE SABMILLER PLC Q2 TRADE MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Citigroup Inc Q3 2014 CSX Corp. Q3 2014 Intel Corp. Q3 2014 Johnson & Johnson Q3 2014 JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q1 2015 Linear Technology Corp Q3 2014 Wells Fargo MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0645 FR Current account Aug 0645 FR CPI final Sep 0800 IT CPI final Sep 0830 GB CPI Sep 0900 DE ZEW indicators Oct 0900 EZ industrial production Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0516 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,874.74 -1.65 % -31.39 NIKKEI 14981.95 -2.08 % -318.6 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 466.95 0.71 % 3.28 EUR/USD 1.2724 -0.22 % -0.0028 USD/JPY 107.11 0.26 % 0.2800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.241 -- -0.06 10-YR BUND YLD 0.895 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,234.90 -0.15 % -$1.90 US CRUDE $85.08 -0.77 % -0.66 > GLOBAL MARKETS-NIKKEI, US BOND YIELDS FALL ON GROWTH CONCERNS > WALL ST DROPS IN LATE SELLOFF; WORST 3 DAYS FOR S&P 500 SINCE 2011 > NIKKEI DIVES TO FRESH 2-MONTH LOW ON GLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS > DOLLAR EDGES UP, RISK AVERSION, DOVISH RATE HIKE OUTLOOK WEIGH > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS NEAR 4-WEEK HIGH AS STOCKS, DOLLAR DROP > COPPER SLIPS FROM 2-WK PEAK, GROWTH WORRIES LINGER > BRENT DROPS TO NEAR $88 IN WELL-SUPPLIED OIL MARKET (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)