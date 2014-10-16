PARIS, Oct 16 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 28 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 37 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Alliance Data Systems Corp Q3 2014 Baxter International Inc Q3 2014 BB&T Corp Q3 2014 Baker Hughes Incorporated Q3 2014 Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2014 Delta Air Lines Q3 2014 Danaher Corp Q3 2014 Dover Corp Q3 2014 Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2014 Google Inc Q3 2014 Goldman Sachs Q3 2014 Grainger Q3 2014 Mattel Inc Q3 2014 People's United Financial Inc. Q3 2014 Philip Morris International Q3 2014 PPG Industries Inc Q3 2014 Schlumberger NV Q3 2014 Snap-On Inc Q3 2014 SanDisk Corp Q3 2014 Stryker Q3 2014 UnitedHealth Group Inc Q2 2015 Xilinx Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0800 IT Trade Balance Aug 0900 EZ Inflation, final Sep 1230 US jobless claims w/e 1315 US industrial output Sept 1315 US Capacity utilisation Sep ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0510 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,862.49 -0.81 % -15.21 NIKKEI 14734.45 -2.25 % -339.07 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 465.07 -0.24 % -1.11 EUR/USD 1.282 -0.12 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 106.12 0.21 % 0.2200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.084 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.756 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,239.60 -0.08 % -$0.97 US CRUDE $80.72 -1.3 % -1.06 > GLOBAL MARKETS-NIKKEI LEAD ASIAN LOWER, DOLLAR INDEX DROPS > US STOCKS-MAJOR INDEXES END DOWN, BUT WELL OFF SESSION LOWS > NIKKEI TUMBLES ON GLOBAL DEMAND CONCERNS; RECRUIT SHINES ON DEBUT > TREASURIES-TREASURIES CONSOLIDATE AFTER RALLY, US DATA EYED > FOREX-DOLLAR DOWN SHARPLY AS YIELDS PLUNGE ON GROWTH FEARS > PRECIOUS-FLIGHT TO SAFETY KEEPS GOLD NEAR ONE-MONTH HIGH > METALS-LONDON COPPER HOLDS GROUND, BUT ECONOMIC GROWTH WORRIES DRAG > OIL EXTENDS ROUT AS ECONOMIC WORRIES MOUNT (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)