PARIS, Oct 17 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 5 to 6 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 10 points lower, or down 0.3 percent. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q3 2014 Comerica Inc Q3 2014 General Electric Co Q3 2014 Huntington Bancshares Inc Q3 2014 Honeywell International Inc Q3 2014 Kansas City Southern Q3 2014 Morgan Stanley Q3 2014 M&T Bank Corp Q3 2014 SunTrust Banks Inc Q3 2014 Textron Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1230 US Housing Starts Sep 1230 US building permets Sep 1355 US U Mich Sentiment Sep ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,862.76 0.01 % 0.27 NIKKEI 14576.32 -1.1 % -162.06 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.65 -0.07 % -0.31 EUR/USD 1.28 -0.05 % -0.0007 USD/JPY 106.17 -0.14 % -0.1500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.138 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.821 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,238.60 -0.01 % -$0.10 US CRUDE $82.97 0.33 % 0.27 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS REGAIN POISE AS US DATA CALM NERVES > US STOCKS-S&P 500, NASDAQ END HIGHER WITH ENERGY; DOW DOWN 6TH DAY > NIKKEI FAILS TO ARREST SLIDE AS ECONOMIC WORRIES OFFSET US RELIEF > TREASURIES-YIELDS RISE ON PROFIT-TAKING, STEADYING WALL ST > FOREX-YEN STEPS BACK AS SOME EDGE COMES OFF GROWTH JITTERS > PRECIOUS-GOLD SET TO POST SECOND WEEKLY GAIN ON SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND > METALS-LONDON COPPER EDGES UP AS U.S. JOBS DATA CALMS GROWTH FEARS > BRENT CRUDE RALLIES ABOVE $86 BUT HEADS FOR 4TH WEEKLY LOSS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)