PARIS, Nov 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 1 to 10 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 5 to 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 5 to 9 points lower, or down 0.2 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
Full Year 2014 Associated British Foods PLC Earnings
Full Year 2014 Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Earnings
Half Year 2014 Advanced Computer Software Group PLC Earnings
Nine Months 2014 Gas Natural SDG SA Earnings
Persimmon PLC Interim Management Statement
Q3 2014 Alpha Bank SA Earnings
Q3 2014 Banca Generali SpA Earnings
Q3 2014 Banco Santander SA Earnings
Q3 2014 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Earnings
Q3 2014 Continental AG Earnings
Q3 2014 Etablissements Maurel et Prom SA Sales
Q3 2014 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Earnings
Q3 2014 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings
Q3 2014 Glencore plc Production Report and Interim Management
Q3 2014 Grifols SA Earnings
Q3 2014 Hugo Boss AG Earnings
Q3 2014 Koninklijke DSM NV Earnings
Q3 2014 Legal & General Group PLC Interim Management Statement
Q3 2014 Natixis SA Earnings
Q3 2014 Securitas AB Earnings
Q3 2014 Telecom Italia Media SpA Earnings
Q3 2014 Weir Group PLC Interim Management Statement
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q3 2014 Archer Daniels Midland Company
Q4 2014 Becton Dickinson and Co
Q3 2014 CVS Caremark Corp
Q3 2014 Discovery Communications Inc
Q1 2015 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Q4 2014 Emerson Electric Co
Q3 2014 EOG Resources Inc
Q3 2014 Entergy
Q3 2014 Expeditors International
Q3 2014 FirstEnergy Corp
Q1 2015 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
Q3 2014 Health Care REIT Inc
Q3 2014 HCP Inc
Q3 2014 IntercontinentalExchange, Inc.
Q3 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance
Q3 2014 International Paper Co
Q2 2015 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
Q3 2014 Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Q3 2014 ONEOK Inc.
Q3 2014 Priceline Group Inc
Q3 2014 PPL Corp
Q3 2014 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
Q3 2014 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
Q3 2014 Sempra Energy
Q3 2014 TripAdvisor Inc
Q3 2014 Valero Energy Corp
Q3 2014 Vulcan Materials Co
Q3 2014 Cimarex Energy Co
Q3 2014 Zoetis Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0930 GB Markit/CIPS Cons PMI Pct
1000 EZ Producer Prices Sep
1330 US International trade Sep
1445 US ISM-New York Index Oct
1500 US Durable goods Sep
1500 US factory orders Sep
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,017.81 -0.01 % -0.24
NIKKEI 16862.47 2.73 % 448.71
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 482.42 -0.09 % -0.44
EUR/USD 1.2524 0.34 % 0.0042
USD/JPY 113.36 -0.59 % -0.6700
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.337 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.850 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,167.31 0.21 % $2.43
US CRUDE $78.28 -0.63 % -0.50
> GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA DIPS AS JAPAN OUTPERFORMS
> US STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 CLOSE SLIGHTLY LOWER; SEMIS BOOST NASDAQ
> NIKKEI SOARS; BOJ EASING, GPIF REALLOCATION HEARTENS INVESTORS
> TREASURIES-U.S. YIELDS RISE ON UPBEAT U.S. FACTORY DATA
> FOREX -DOLLAR TAKES BREATHER VS YEN AFTER BOJ-INSPIRED RALLY
> PRECIOUS-GOLD STRUGGLES NEAR 4-YEAR LOW AS DOLLAR STRENGTH WEIGHS
> METALS-LONDON COPPER HOLDS GROUND ON MIXED FACTORY GROWTH
> BRENT EDGES DOWN TOWARDS $84 AS SAUDI'S US PRICE CUTS WEIGH
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)