PARIS, Nov 7 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 18 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 36 to 45 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 13 to 16 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Admiral Group PLC Interim Management Statement Bovis Homes Group PLC Interim Management Statement Half Year 2014 Gowex SA Earnings Half Year 2014/15 National Grid PLC Earnings Interim 2014/2015 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA Earnings Nine Months 2014 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Q3 2014 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Q3 2014 Allianz SE Earnings Q3 2014 ArcelorMittal SA Earnings Q3 2014 Atlantia SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Atos SE Sales Q3 2014 Bull SA Sales Q3 2014 Buzzi Unicem SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Croda International PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2014 Enel Green Power SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Energa SA Earnings Q3 2014 Eurobank Ergasias SA Earnings Q3 2014 Flsmidth & Co A/S Earnings Q3 2014 Freenet AG Earnings Q3 2014 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Q3 2014 Italcementi Earnings Q3 2014 Morphosys AG Earnings Q3 2014 Parmalat SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Pricer AB Earnings Q3 2014 PUMA SE Earnings Q3 2014 Rentokil Initial PLC Trading Statement Q3 2014 Rhoen Klinikum AG Earnings Q3 2014 Skanska Earnings Q3 2014 Swiss Re AG Earnings Q3 2014 TradeDoubler AB Earnings Q3 2014 Tullett Prebon PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2014 Vestas Wind Systems A/S Earnings Q3 2014 Wendel SA Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Humana Inc. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Industrial output Sep 0700 DE Trade balance Sep 0745 FR Budget balance Sep 0745 FR Industrial output Sep 0745 FR Trade balance Sep 1330 US non-farm payrolls Oct 1330 US unemployment rate (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)