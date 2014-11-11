(Rewrites throughout) LONDON, Nov 10 European shares were seen inching higher at the open, mirroring gains in Japan and the United States overnight and taking heart from upbeat updates from heavyweight telecoms firm Vodafone and some German companies. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent higher at 0721 GMT. The world's second-biggest mobile operator, Vodafone, nudged its forecasts for core earnings higher after reporting a sharp improvement in its main quarterly revenue measurement as demand for mobile services improved in its big European markets. Shares in German consumer goods group Henkel were seen opening around 2 percent higher as it posted better than expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full year forecast slightly, thanks to emerging market demand for its washing powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives. Mid-cap construction group Hochtief, controlled by Spain's ACS , was seen opening 1 percent higher as it reported a 12 percent rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, beating market expectations. Gains in some key foreign indexes also helped to support sentiment. The Dow and S&P 500 indexes extended their run of record high closes for a fourth session, while Japan's Nikkei stock average rose to a 7-year high as speculators snapped up futures and call options as they wagered that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may postpone a planned sales tax increase. COMPANY NEWS BP BP has failed to persuade a federal judge to oust the administrator overseeing payouts to businesses and individuals claiming damages arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. TELEFONICA Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA sold half of its 5 percent stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd on Monday for $854 million, raising fresh funds for acquisitions. HENKEL German consumer goods group Henkel posted better than expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full year forecast slightly thanks to emerging market demand for its washing powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives. VISCOFAN Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan said on Monday it had accepted a 55.5 million euro ($69 million) takeover bid for its IAN canned tomato unit from private equity firm Portobello Capital Gestion. J SAINSBURY'S British grocer J Sainsbury's appeal against arch rival Tesco PLC's "Price Promise" advertising campaign has been dismissed by Britain's High Court. FCC Spanish builder FCC is negotiating a 15 percent "haircut" on debt worth 1.35 billion euros before it begins a 1-billion euro rights issue due before the end of the month, Expansion reported, citing financial sources. ACS German construction group Hochtief, controlled by Spain's ACS, reported a 12 percent rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, beating market expectations. FAURECIA French auto parts supplier Faurecia said on Monday it was aiming for sales of more than 4 billion euros ($4.97 billion) in China by 2018, up from 2.3 billion estimated for this year, as it expands in the world's biggest automotive market. GTECH Gaming company GTECH confirmed a full year target for core profit on Monday, but warned about 2014 sales as its revenues from U.S. operations were below expectations in the July-September period. BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO Mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Monday its nine-month net profit rose more than 80 percent thanks to a boost in net interest and trading income even as net non-performing loans rose 20 percent from end-2013. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0611 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,038.26 0.31 % 6.34 NIKKEI 17124.11 2.05 % 343.58 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.95 -0.15 % -0.72 EUR/USD 1.2423 0.02 % 0.0003 USD/JPY 115.19 0.3 % 0.3400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.360 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.835 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,151.45 0.11 % $1.32 US CRUDE $77.10 -0.39 % -0.30 > JAPAN, CHINA SHARES OUTPERFORM, CRUDE EXTENDS LOSSES > DOW, S&P 500 END AT RECORD HIGHS; TRANSPORTS JUMP > NIKKEI EXTENDS GAINS ON SPECULATION ABE COULD DELAY TAX HIKE > U.S. BOND PRICES SLIP ON PROFIT-TAKING, AHEAD OF SUPPLY > DOLLAR STEADIES FROM PAYROLLS WOBBLE, AUSSIE FIRMER ON HOUSE DATA > GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES TOWARDS 4-1/2-YEAR LOW AS DOLLAR CLIMBS > LONDON ZINC EDGES HIGHER ON SUPPLY CONCERNS > BRENT TRADES AROUND $82, JUST ABOVE RECENT FOUR-YEAR LOW (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)