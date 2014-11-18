PARIS, Nov 18 European stocks were set to rise on Tuesday,
adding to the previous session's rally sparked by comments from ECB President
Mario Draghi that raised the prospects of further stimulus steps.
Investors were also betting on Germany's ZEW survey for November, due at
1000 GMT, to start showing some signs of a stabilisation and reverse 10 straight
months of declines.
At 0730 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent.
Draghi said on Monday the ECB stimulus is gaining traction but should it
turn out that its current efforts are not sufficient to accelerate the euro zone
recovery, the central bank is ready to do more.
"Investors took yesterday's comments to mean that the ECB was a step closer
to full blown QE," CMC market analyst Michael Hewson said in a note.
The airline sector will be in focus after easyJet reported a 21.5
percent jump in annual profit, prompting it to raise its dividend.
The food and beverage sector will also be in the spotlight after Danish
brewer Carlsberg said it will buy Greece's third largest brewer
Olympic Brewery.
Energy shares will be in focus again as Brent crude slipped below
$79 a barrel, heading for its sixth daily fall in seven as oil prices struggle
to find a floor ahead of next week's critical OPEC meeting.
Wall Street inched higher on Monday, helped by M&A activity, while Tokyo
shares rebounded on Tuesday on expectations that Japan will opt for a snap
election that may lead to fresh stimulus measures.
COMPANY NEWS:
EASYJET
The British low-cost airline reported a 21.5 percent jump in annual profit,
in line with its expectations, prompting it to raise its dividend, as it guided
that forward bookings were slightly ahead for the winter season.
CARLSBERG
Danish brewer Carlsberg said it will strengthen its position in Greece
significantly through a merger with the country's third largest brewer Olympic
Brewery.
BALFOUR BEATTY
The troubled British infrastructure group said it had made progress towards
addressing the management issues around its UK construction business, as it
reaffirmed its profit outlook for the full year.
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
Britain's second-largest listed property developer reported on Tuesday a
11.8 percent rise in half-year net asset value, enjoying the benefits of
London's commercial property boom.
ASTRAZENECA
the firm, determined to show it has a strong independent future after seeing
off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer in May, said it had made good
progress in developing a pipeline of new drugs.
SMITHS GROUP
The firm kept its year view unchanged, and said it sees a reverse in forex
headwind.
SANOFI
Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug alirocumab helped 10 times as many
high-risk patients unable to tolerate widely-used statins get their "bad" LDL
cholesterol down to target levels than Merck & Co's Zetia, according to data
from a clinical trial presented on Monday.
Separately, Sanofi will hold a board meeting by telephone on Tuesday from
1100 GMT to 1200 GMT, two sources close to the French drugmaker told Reuters.
The board is set to discuss Sanofi's situation and governance after it summarily
ousted its chief executive Chris Viehbacher last month.
LAFARGE, HOLCIM
Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Tuesday it had received competition
clearance for its planned merger with France's Lafarge from seven jurisdictions,
and that other clearances are expected between end-November and end- February.
MICHELIN
The European tyre market for new cars and light trucks grew 3 percent in
October, Michelin said. The market for replacement tyres however shrunk by 7
percent, largely because of lower demand for winter tyres given the unseasonably
mild weather across the continent, it said.
NOVARTIS
An experimental heart failure medicine from the Swiss drugmaker that
previously showed it reduced death and hospitalizations also curtailed worsening
of symptoms, need for additional therapy and emergency room visits, adding to
evidence that it will become the drug of choice once approved.
EVS
The Belgian broadcast equipment maker said it saw a slowdown in the
broadcast industry since August, after the soccer World Cup and the Commonwealth
Games boosted profits in the third quarter.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Germany's top lender said on Monday it aims to sell further so-called
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds as part of a plan to fortify its capital reserves
as regulatory pressures mount on global banks.
BOUYGUES
Bouygues Construction said on Tuesday it won a 147 million euros ($183.34
million)contract for the separation of the red and green lines of the 28 May
station of the Baku subway in Azerbaijan.
EIFFAGE, VINCI
France's cash-strapped government is seeking to revamp contracts with
motorway operators which it considers too generous, but its room for manoeuvre
is thin.
AIR LIQUIDE
The industrial gases group said it would develop and supply a network of 12
hydrogen fueling stations in the northeast of the United States in collaboration
with Toyota, which is working to launch a new hydrogen fuel cell electric
vehicle (FCEV) there.
INTERPARFUMS
The French cosmetics group confirmed its 2014 target for a 12 percent rise
in sales to 280 million euros at constant scope and for an operating margin of
around 10-11 percent of sales.
ROYAL IMTECH NV
The Dutch engineering and construction firm posted a smaller net loss and
cut debt in the third quarter, despite taking a hit due to restructuring,
advisory and financing costs.
