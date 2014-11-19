PARIS, Nov 19 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 8 to 16 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 6 to 8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Amlin PLC Interim Management Statement Half Year 2015 ICAP PLC Earnings Q3 2014 Wirecard AG Earnings Intertek Group PLC Interim Management Statement Half Year 2014/2015 Soitec SA Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2015 Salesforce.com Inc Q4 2014 Keurig Green Mountain Inc Q3 2014 L Brands Inc Q3 2014 Lowe's Companies Inc Q4 2014 Mallinckrodt Plc Q2 2015 J M Smucker Co Q3 2014 Staples, Inc. Q3 2014 Target Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1330 US House starts Oct 1330 US building permits Oct ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,051.80 0.51 % 10.48 NIKKEI 17288.75 -0.32 % -55.31 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 474.05 -0.41 % -1.97 EUR/USD 1.2524 -0.1 % -0.0012 USD/JPY 117.36 0.43 % 0.5000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.320 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.803 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,193.65 -0.3 % -$3.60 US CRUDE $74.31 -0.4 % -0.30 > GLOBAL MARKETS-JAPANESE SHARES LOSE STEAM, ASIAN SHARES SLIP > US STOCKS-S&P 500, DOW END AT RECORD HIGHS, BOOSTED BY HEALTHCARE > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 0.32 PCT > TREASURIES-YIELDS SLIP AFTER BENIGN U.S. PRODUCER PRICES > FOREX-YEN SLIPS IN WAKE OF JAPAN'S DECISION TO DELAY SALES TAX RISE > PRECIOUS-GOLD FALLS FROM NEAR 3-WEEK HIGH ON STRONGER DOLLAR > METALS-LONDON COPPER STEADIES; STIMULUS PROSPECTS SUPPORT > BRENT STEADY BELOW $79 AS DIVISIONS IN OPEC GROW (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)