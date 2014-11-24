PARIS Nov 24 European stocks were set to open slightly higher
on Monday, adding to Friday's sharp rally sparked by dovish comments from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and a surprise interest rate cut in
China.
At 0725 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares surged 2.1
percent on Friday, hitting a two-month high, with Italy's MIB index
surging 3.9 percent in its biggest one-day rise since mid-2012, led by a sharp
rebound in banking shares.
The prospect of further measures from the ECB to support the region's
economy continued to weigh on the euro on Monday, falling to near 28-month lows
below $1.24 against the dollar.
The single currency has fallen nearly 12 percent since early May, a slide
seen as positive for European exporters' earnings.
On Friday, China cut interest rates, stepping up efforts to support the
world's second-biggest economy as it heads towards its slowest expansion in
nearly a quarter of a century, saddled under a mountain of debt.
Sources involved in policy-making told Reuters that China's leadership and
central bank are ready to cut interest rates again and also loosen lending
restrictions, concerned that falling prices could trigger a surge in debt
defaults, business failures and job losses.
On the M&A front, British insurer Aviva said on Friday it had agreed
terms on a possible deal to buy rival Friends Life for 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8
billion) as British pension reforms put pressure on insurance companies to find
new business.
Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp said it would buy Swiss packaging
group SIG Combibloc Group AG for up to 3.57 billion euros ($4.43
billion).
Global M&A activity in 2014 has hit a level not seen in seven years,
according to Thomson Reuters data, with a flurry of deals in the struggling oil
and gas sector as a plunge in crude oil prices below $80 has sparked the biggest
consolidation wave in the sector since the 70's.
Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)
Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS UP AS CHINA, EUROPE STEP UP STIMULUS
> US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS AT RECORDS ON CENTRAL BANK ACTION
> FOREX-EURO WOBBLES ON CHANCE OF MORE ECB ACTION, AUSSIE PERKIER
> PRECIOUS-GOLD FIRM NEAR 3-WEEK HIGH ON CHINA RATE CUT
> METALS-LONDON METALS PARE CHINA-RATE CUT INSPIRED GAINS
> BRENT REMAINS ABOVE $80 AFTER CHINA RATE CUTS, AHEAD OF OPEC MEETING
COMPANY NEWS:
ITALIAN BANKS
A tougher approach to bank supervision by the ECB trying to iron out
accounting "discretionalities" could leave Italian banks with a further capital
shortfall of 16 billion euros, La Repubblica said on Saturday. Mediobanca
MDBI.MI could come under fire since its 13.4 percent stake in insurer Generali
accounts alone for around 58 percent of its market cap, the paper said.
INTESA SANPAOLO, RBS
Italy's biggest retail bank is considering making a bid for Coutts, the
wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, the Financial Times
said on Sunday.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit has resumed talks with US fund Lone Star on the sale of its debt
collector unit UCCMB as negotiations with a consortium made of Fortress
Investment Group and Prelios are stalling, sources said on
Friday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia will examine a possible tie-up between its Brazilian unit Tim
Participacoes and local group Oi, it said as it announced
the sale of mobile phone masts for more than 900 million euros.
BBVA
Spanish bank BBVA has sold 1.7 billion euros of bad loans, at a 98 percent
discount, to Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, booking around 50 million euros in capital
gains, Expansion reported on Saturday, citing financial sources.
AVIVA, FRIENDS LIFE
British insurer Aviva said on Friday it had agreed terms on a possible deal
to buy rival Friends Life for 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) as British
pension reforms put pressure on insurance companies to find new business.
PETROFAC
The group says it is on track to deliver full year 2014 net profit towards
lower end of US$580 million to US$600 million range provided in previous
guidance.
ZALANDO
Gap Inc has struck a deal with Europe's largest dedicated online
fashion retailer Zalando to sell its core brand from next May, hoping to reach
more consumers, particularly in markets where it has no physical stores.
BHP BILLITON
The global miner stepped up its cost-cutting plans on Monday as the world's
biggest miner battles a sharp slide in iron ore, coal and oil prices, and said
the unloved assets it is spinning off are still making money despite the rout.
BHP Billiton is laying the groundwork for a dramatic rise in copper
production in a drive to buffer its exposure to sagging iron ore, oil and coal
markets.
FCC, REALIA, HISPANIA
Spanish property investment company Hispania confirmed early on Saturday a
takeover offer for Realia valuing the real estate group at around 151 million
euros, just over two thirds of its market valuation.
BANKIA
Nationalised lender Bankia will see net profit top 1 billion euros by the end of
next year, Europa Press reported on Sunday, citing financial sources.
A2A
The city of Brescia, which controls A2A alongside of the city of Milan, is
planning to go ahead with the sale of a 2.5 percent stake of the utility before
the end of the year, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The CEO of the troubled yellow pages group Vincenzo Santelia said in
Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore he was upbeat about getting the go ahead to convert debt
into equity by the end of the year and start 2015 without debt. Santelia said
the company had 160 million euros of cash, around 75 million of which was to pay
creditors. The rest is to relaunch the company whose future is online, he said.
CONTINENTAL AG
Auto supplier Continental on Friday said it is reviewing whether to close
its factory in Gifhorn, Germany, which makes electric motors and hydraulic
braking systems, because of a lack of customer orders.
GERMAN UTILITIES
Germany is working on a new law to force energy companies to shut down
several more coal-fired power plants as it tries to reach ambitious climate
goals, a document seen by Reuters showed on Sunday.
MERCK KGAA
Merck and takeover target Sigma-Aldrich withdrew their HSR act notification
on Nov. 17 to give the U.S. Federal Trade Commission additional time beyond the
30-day HSR act waiting period to conduct its antitrust review of the planned
tie-up.
THYSSENKRUPP
The steel and engineering group would consider a sale of its submarine
business under certain conditions, CEO Heinrich Hiesinger told Sueddeutsche
Zeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
The auto maker is on track to reach its goal of a pretax profit of 8 percent
of sales by 2018, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta said on Monday its cost-cutting programme should reap $265 million
in savings next year as part of its long-term plan to boost profitability.
CREDIT SUISSE
A U.S. judge accepted Credit Suisse's CSGN.VX guilty plea to end a criminal
case accusing it of helping wealthy Americans avoid paying taxes, and ordered
the bank to pay roughly $1.8 billion in fines and restitution.
NATIXIS
Natixis' head of financial institutions and public sector in the Middle East
has resigned, the French bank confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole's revenue from its French retail banking business will pick up
in the second quarter of 2015, the bank's chief financial officer said on
Friday.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)