(Re-writes throughout, adds future, further company news)
LONDON Nov 25 Euro zone shares were set to edge lower on
Tuesday, snapping a two-day rise that left some key regional indexes in
"overbought" territory on a technical basis.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent lower at 0734
GMT.
The Euro STOXX 50, DAX and CAC indexes all
closed in "overbought" territory on Monday, based on their 7-day Relative
Strength Index, a momentum indicator which measures the size of recent price
moves.
Mergers & acquisitions speculation was once likely to take centre stage on
Tuesday.
Drugmaker Bayer is considering the sale of its diabetes device
business, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.
A prominent mining banker has told hedge funds that Glencore will merge with
Rio Tinto at some point, according to press reports.
COMPANY NEWS
GLENCORE, RIO TINTO
Hedge funds including GLG Partners, DE Shaw & Co, and Pentwater Capital
Management were told this month by a prominent London mining banker to prepare
for an all-but-inevitable takeover of Rio Tinto Group by Glencore Plc (GLEN),
Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the meeting. bit.ly/1zlZfRJ
Peabody Energy Corp and Glencore have agreed to form a joint venture
at two neighbouring mines in Australia's Hunter Valley, in a bid to slash costs
amid a slump in coal prices.
BAYER
The drugmaker is considering the sale of its diabetes device business,
Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.
The unit, thought to be worth 1 billion to 2 billion euros ($1.24 billion to
$2.49 billion), might attract bids from private equity firms such as Cinven Ltd,
EQT Partners AB and Triton Advisers Ltd, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
ROCHE
Genentech, U.S. biotech unit of Roche Holding, faces growing
pressure over a decision to allow only a handful of distributors to supply three
of the world's most widely used cancer drugs, a move that prominent hospitals
say will create delays and raise costs.
KINGFISHER
Europe's No. 1 home improvement retailer posted an 11.8 percent decline in
third quarter profit, hurt by a tough French market and foreign currency
movements.
SEVERN TRENT
British water supplier Severn Trent reported a 3 percent rise in half-year
profit before tax, allowing it to maintain its promise to pay a higher dividend
for the full year.
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish pharmaceutical company said late on Monday it has reduced the
number of executives from seven to six. In this connection Executive Vice
President and Chief of Staffs Lise Kingo has decided to leave Novo Nordisk.
Lars Rebien Sorensen is still Chief Executive Officer and Kaare Schultz is
still President and Chief Operating Officer.
LUXOTTICA
Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio has raised his stake in Delfin, a holding
company through which he controls the world's largest spectacles maker, paving
the way for his wife to inherit a stake commanding a major say in Luxottica's
future.
E.ON, ENEL, HERA, ERG, EDF
The sale of the German utility's Italian assets has drawn interest from a
handful of energy companies and investment funds on the final day for binding
bids, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
EDF
France's hardline CGT union called for a nationwide one-day strike in the
nuclear sector on Thursday to protest over working conditions, a union official
said.
ALLIANZ
The insurer aims to invest another billion euros in wind power projects over
the next three years, Handelsblatt reported, citing David Jones of unit Allianz
Capital Partners.
FRAPORT, METKA, VINCI, ELLAKTOR
The three groups bidding to lease and operate 14 of Greece's 39 regional
airports have met the necessary technical requirements and their offers will be
opened on Tuesday, the privatisation agency said on Monday.
The country's privatisation agency HRADF said Germany's Fraport jointly with
Slentel Ltd, Argentina's holding company Corporation America with Greek
engineering firm Metka, and France's Vinci with Greek contractor Ellaktor had
met the technical specifications.
KLOECKNER & CO
The steel distributor said it signed an agreement with Meyer Werft putting
it in charge of the cruise ship builder's supply of shipbuilding steel.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
The mobile phone company no longer expects to be able to cut 700 jobs by the
end of this year as planned as talks with worker representatives drag on,
Rheinische Post reported. It said management was so far offering workers 270
million euros.
TELEKOM AUSTRIA
Telekom Austria has finalised its cash call, reaching 99.7 percent of its
target of 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) with top shareholders Carlos Slim and
Austria's state holding company OIAG making full use of their allotments, as
expected.
ZODIAC AEROSPACE
The maker of airplane interiors predicted a gradual return towards normal
levels of profitability in the current financial year after posting lower
2014/15 profits, hit by currencies and production delays in galleys and aircraft
seating.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
BMO Q3 2014 Tiffany & Co
AMC Q4 2014 Hewlett-Packard
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE GDP Detailed Q3
0745 FR Business Climate Nov
1330 US GDP Prelim
1330 US PCE Prices prelims
1400 US CaseShiller Sep
> ASIAN SHARES SLIP, OIL EDGES DOWN AHEAD OF OPEC
> S&P 500 TICKS UP TO RECORD ON CENTRAL BANK BETS
> NIKKEI RISES ON WALL ST, CHINA'S EASING
> U.S. BOND PRICES INCH HIGHER ON STRONG TWO-YEAR BIDDING
> EURO STEADIES AFTER GERMAN SURVEY, AUSSIE SLIPS
> GOLD HOLDS BELOW $1,200; DOLLAR, SWISS VOTE IN FOCUS
> COPPER PRESSURED BY CHINA GROWTH OUTLOOK CONCERNS
> BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO $79.50, EXPECTATION OF BIG OPEC CUT WANES
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)