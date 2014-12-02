(Adds futures prices, analyst quote) LONDON, Dec 2 European equity futures rose on Tuesday, indicating a higher open for the region's stock markets after a pullback in the previous session that had been caused by a slump in the price of crude oil. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 futures contract was up by 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX futures rose 0.4 percent while France's CAC advanced by 0.6 percent, lifted by progress in Asia overnight. Brent crude slipped to nearly $72 a barrel on Tuesday, giving up part of a brief bounce seen late on Monday, when prices rallied for the first time in six sessions. Oil has plunged by close to 40 percent in the past five months in its longest string of monthly losses since the 2008 crisis, as supply growth led by the U.S. shale oil boom exceeded demand. A decision by OPEC to maintain output has also pummelled prices. However, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said late on Monday that the falling oil prices were a positive for the global economy as a whole, and although the drop in oil has hit energy stocks, it has also given a lift to travel stocks and should have a positive impact on consumer spending. "The weight of money does seem to want to come back into the stock markets, and we're more likely to drift up going into the end of the year than drift down," said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0728 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,053.44 -0.68 % -14.12 NIKKEI 17,663.22 0.42 % 73.12 EUR/USD 1.2456 -0.1 % -0.0013 USD/JPY 118.64 0.21 % 0.2500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.227 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.744 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,206.66 -0.31 % -$3.77 US CRUDE $68.42 -0.84 % -0.58 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SHARES TAKE HEART FROM OIL BOUNCE, DOLLAR CAPPED > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS IN BROAD DECLINE; APPLE STUMBLES > NIKKEI HITS 7-YR HIGH, HOPES OF BOJ BUYING STOCKS OFFSETS MOODY'S > TREASURIES-RALLY ENDS ON PROFIT-TAKING, DATA CAUTION > FOREX-DOLLAR HOLDS FIRM; AUSSIE EDGES HIGHER ON SHORT-COVERING > PRECIOUS-GOLD DIPS AFTER OVERNIGHT SURGE, BUT HOLDS ABOVE $1,200 > METALS-LONDON COPPER SLIPS, BUT HOLDS ABOVE 4-1/2 YR LOW AS OIL STEADIES > BRENT SLIPS TO NEAR $72 AFTER SHARP RALLY IN VOLATILE MARKET COMPANY NEWS: AIRBUS : China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (CALC) on Tuesday said it has finalised a $10.2 billion deal to buy 100 planes from European aircraft maker Airbus Group NV subject to shareholder approval. BANKIA : A Spanish High Court judge has asked investment bank Lazard to provide information on a 6 million euro ($7.5 million) payment to ex-IMF boss Rodrigo Rato when he was head of lender Bankia in 2011, a court order showed on Monday. GERMAN CARMAKERS: Germany's VDA auto industry association publishes November vehicle sales for Europe's largest car market and gives an outlook for 2015. Separately, the United Auto Workers union said on Monday it will press managers of the Daimler's Mercedes-Benz assembly plant in Alabama to respect the right of workers to discuss organizing a local union while on the factory floor. E.ON : Moody's has placed E.ON's A3 ratings on review for downgrade following its announcement to split in two, spinning off power plants to focus on renewable energy and power grids. FIAT : Fiat's share of the Italian market stood at 27.3 percent in November, as new car sales in Italy rose 4.95 percent to 107,965 vehicles from the same month a year ago. LUFTHANSA : Pilots at Lufthansa are on strike for a second day and expand their walkout to include long-haul and cargo flights. PORTUGAL TELECOM : Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos formally registered her offer for holding company Portugal Telecom SGSP on Monday, a spokesman said. ROCHE : Roche said on Tuesday it will acquire San Jose, CA-based Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics firm which makes a prenatal test to assess the risk of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities. SMA SOLAR : SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, cut its outlook for 2014, citing declining orders in its European distribution business and project delays in Great Britain. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canea)