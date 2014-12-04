LONDON, Dec 4 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 13 points higher, or as much as 0.19 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 17 to 21 points, or as much as 0.21 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 6 to 7 points, or as much as 0.16 percent. Investors' focus will be on the European Central Bank's policy meeting and U.S. initial jobless claims data later in the session. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.5 percent higher at 1,399.97 points in the previous session. MACROECONOMIC EVENTS (GMT) 0630 FR ILO Unemployment Rate 1200 GB Bank of England bank Rate 1245 EZ ECB rate 1330 US Initial Jobless Claims Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,074.33 0.38 % 7.78 NIKKEI 17887.21 0.94 % 166.78 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 473.81 0.62 % 2.91 EUR/USD 1.2301 -0.07 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 119.89 0.1 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.280 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.745 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,206.80 -0.2 % -$2.39 US CRUDE $67.92 0.8 % 0.54 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)