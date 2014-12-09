Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON Dec 9 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 24 to 25 points lower, Germany's DAX to fall 48 to 49 points, and France's CAC 40 to drop 18 to 19 points, on Tuesday.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE Trade
0745 FR Trade
0930 GB Industrial Output
1245 US ICSC Chain
1355 US Redbook ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > OIL REACHES NEW DEPTHS, RUSH TO SAFETY RESCUES YEN > S&P 500 POSTS WORST DAY SINCE OCT; ENERGY SHARES SINK > NIKKEI RETREATS FROM 7-1/2-YR HIGH AS YEN BOUNCES > YIELD CURVE FLATTEST IN SIX YEARS AS RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS RISE > YEN BENEFITS FROM FALLING OIL PRICES; COMMODITY CURRENCIES SLIDE > GOLD SLIPS AS STRONGER DOLLAR, U.S. RATE HIKE FEARS WEIGH > SHANGHAI ALUMINIUM SINKS TO 7-MONTH LOW AS SUPPLY CLIMBS > BRENT HITS 5-YEAR LOW BELOW $66 ON OVERSUPPLY WORRIES
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.