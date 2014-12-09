LONDON Dec 9 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 24 to 25 points lower, Germany's DAX to fall 48 to 49 points, and France's CAC 40 to drop 18 to 19 points, on Tuesday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0700 DE Trade

0745 FR Trade

0930 GB Industrial Output

1245 US ICSC Chain

1355 US Redbook ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > OIL REACHES NEW DEPTHS, RUSH TO SAFETY RESCUES YEN > S&P 500 POSTS WORST DAY SINCE OCT; ENERGY SHARES SINK > NIKKEI RETREATS FROM 7-1/2-YR HIGH AS YEN BOUNCES > YIELD CURVE FLATTEST IN SIX YEARS AS RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS RISE > YEN BENEFITS FROM FALLING OIL PRICES; COMMODITY CURRENCIES SLIDE > GOLD SLIPS AS STRONGER DOLLAR, U.S. RATE HIKE FEARS WEIGH > SHANGHAI ALUMINIUM SINKS TO 7-MONTH LOW AS SUPPLY CLIMBS > BRENT HITS 5-YEAR LOW BELOW $66 ON OVERSUPPLY WORRIES

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)