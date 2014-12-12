LONDON, Dec 12 European stock markets were expected to resume their losing streak on Friday, as renewed declines in the price of oil hit energy stocks while political concerns over Greece also peg back equities. Financial spreadbetters saw Britain's FTSE 100 opening down by 65-72 points, or 1.0-1.1 percent lower. Germany's DAX was expected to open down by 90-101 points, or 0.9-1.0 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was seen falling by 43-47 points, or down by 1.0-1.1 percent. "Despite overnight gains in the U.S. and Asia, we are expecting over 1 percent drops for the major indices on the open," said Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria in a note. Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday and dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel, bringing this week's losses to more than 8 percent amid persistent concerns over a global supply glut and a bearish demand outlook. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Thursday warned the country risked a "catastrophic" return to the depths of its debt crisis if his government fell, raising the stakes before a presidential vote this month. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0607 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,035.33 0.45 % 9.19 NIKKEI 17,371.5 0.66 % 114.18 8 EUR/USD 1.2393 -0.13 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 118.96 0.26 % 0.3100 10-YR US TSY 2.159 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.679 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,221.5 -0.49 % -$5.99 6 US CRUDE $59.39 -0.93 % -0.56 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES LIFTED BY U.S. DATA, OIL SLIDES > U.S STOCKS-WALL ST BOUNCES AFTER 3-DAY SLUMP; OFF DAY'S HIGHS AS OIL FALLS > NIKKEI GAINS ON SIGNS OF U.S. RESILIENCE, BUT SET FOR WEEKLY LOSS > TREASURIES-LONG BONDS GAIN AS AUCTION SEES STRONG INVESTOR DEMAND > FOREX-DOLLAR BULLS EMERGE AFTER UPBEAT US RETAIL SALES > PRECIOUS-GOLD EASES AS DOLLAR FIRMS, BUT SET FOR BEST WEEK SINCE JUNE > METALS-LONDON ZINC STEADIES AFTER OIL SLAP > BRENT HITS 5-1/2 YEAR LOW OF $63 ON SUPPLY GLUT, DEMAND WOES (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)