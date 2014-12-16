PARIS, Dec 16 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 20 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 23 to 41 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 12 to 17 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: November 2014 Renault SA Monthly Sales Full Year 2013/2014 Metro AG Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2015 Darden Restaurants Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0800 FR Markit Mfg/Serv/Comp Flash PMI Dec 0830 DE Markit Mfg/Serv/Comp Flash PMI Dec 0900 EZ Markit Mfg/Serv/Comp Flash PMI Dec 0930 GB CPI Nov 0930 GB PPI Nov 1000 DE ZEW Economic sentiment Dec 1330 US Housing starts Nov 1330 US building permits Nov 1445 US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0611 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,989.63 -0.63 % -12.7 NIKKEI 16755.32 -2.01 % -344.08 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 453.21 -0.74 % -3.39 EUR/USD 1.2457 0.17 % 0.0021 USD/JPY 117.21 -0.5 % -0.5900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.103 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.624 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,196.20 0.33 % $3.99 US CRUDE $55.57 -0.61 % -0.34 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ROUBLE JUMPS ON RUSSIA RATE HIKE, OIL PRESSURED > US STOCKS-WALL ST DIPS IN VOLATILE TRADE; OIL PRICES FALL FURTHER > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 2.01 PCT > FOREX-YEN FIRM AS OIL SLUMP CURBS RISK APPETITE, ROUBLE REBOUNDS > PRECIOUS-GOLD EDGES UP AFTER WORST DAY IN A YEAR, FED EYED > METALS-LONDON COPPER MIRED NEAR 1-WEEK LOWS ON CHINA WORRIES > OIL PRICES FALL, STUMBLING EMERGING MARKETS DENT OUTLOOK (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)