PARIS, Dec 19 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 44 to 64 points higher, or up 1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 59 to 89 points higher, or up 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 39 to 52 points higher, or up 1.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Keller Group PLC Pre-Close Statement Q4 2014 Carnival PLC Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Carnival Corp Q3 2015 Carmax Inc Q2 2015 Paychex Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE GfK consumer sentiment Jan 0700 DE Producer prices Nov 0745 FR business climate Dec 0900 IT industrial orders Oct ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,061.23 2.4 % 48.34 NIKKEI 17621.4 2.39 % 411.35 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 460.63 1.65 % 7.46 EUR/USD 1.2284 -0.01 % -0.0001 USD/JPY 119.35 0.45 % 0.5300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.229 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 0.620 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,198.50 0.07 % $0.85 US CRUDE $54.84 1.35 % 0.73 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS RALLY, BOJ BRIGHTENS > US STOCKS-WALL ST HAS BEST 2-DAY GAIN SINCE 2011 ON FED OPTIMISM > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 2.39 PCT > U.S. BOND YIELDS RISE AS STOCKS RALLY AFTER FED POLICY STATEMENT > FOREX-YEN SLIPS VS DOLLAR, EURO AS RISK SENTIMENT IMPROVES > PRECIOUS-GOLD STEADIES BELOW $1,200, EYES WEEKLY FALL > METALS-COPPER FIRMS ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK WORRIES, OIL PRICE RISE > BRENT STEADY, HEADS FOR 4TH WEEKLY DECLINE AS OVERSUPPLY PERSISTS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)