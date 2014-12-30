(Adds further company news, updates futures prices) LONDON, Dec 30 European shares were indicated to open lower on Tuesday, with futures on the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC down by between 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent at 0754 GMT. Asian shares extended losses on Tuesday, as a sharp selloff in commodities overnight and political uncertainty in Greece made investors less willing to take risks in the final trading days of 2014. TALKTALK, TESCO British broadband provider TalkTalk is in negotiations to buy grocer Tesco's loss-making video-streaming service Blinkbox to bolster its TV business, the Financial Times said on Monday. NEXT British clothing retailer Next delivered a 2.9 percent rise in sales in the run up to Christmas, towards the upper end of its predictions, enabling it to say full-year profit would rise by about 11.5 percent. EDF ENI, BASF Russia's Gazprom has agreed to buy its European partners BASF's Wintershall, EDF and Eni out of the scrapped South Stream gas pipeline project, the companies said in statements on Monday. Italy's energy watchdog has extended to Jan. 31 an emergency gas supply scheme that had been due to end on Monday which allows troubled steel producer Ilva to keep its doors open. BAE SYSTEMS Britain-based defence contractor BAE Systems said it is in discussions to sell its anti-tax evasion software, NetReveal to some central European countries, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. FINMECCANICA U.S. helicopter producer Sikorsky Aircraft Corp has submitted a bid in a $3 billion tender for utility helicopters for the Polish armed forces, sources familiar with the process said on Monday, joining the race against France's Airbus and Finmeccanica's unit AgustaWestland. GLENCORE Production from the Koniambo nickel plant in the South Pacific French territory of New Caledonia has been suspended after a metal spill last week, part owner Glencore said on Tuesday. BMW Indicated 0.6 percent lower Toray Industries will supply carbon fiber to BMW, Nikkei reported. ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI Moody's has assigned a 'Baa1' insurance financial strength rating with a stable outlook to Generali Italia, the main Italian insurance company of the Generali group, the rating agency said on Monday. SANTANDER Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is considering making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo SA (BES), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. TELEFONICA The Mexican telecoms regulator on Monday set the 2015 rates for interconnection fees between competing networks as part of measures to open up its historically hidebound sector dominated by Carlos Slim's America Movil. MAPFRE, FUNESPANA Spanish funeral services company Funespana said on Monday that majority shareholder Mapfre plans to make an offer for the shares it does not already own to take the company private. SIKA A proposed board member of Switzerland's Sika, set to be acquired for $2.8 billion by Saint-Gobain, said on Monday he is withdrawing his candidacy after concluding he would not be independent. JD WETHERSPOON Britain's JD Wetherspoon will open 200 new pubs over the next five years, creating 15,000 jobs in a 400 million pound ($620 million) expansion across Britain and Ireland, the company said on Monday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 IT Business confidence Dec 0900 EZ M3 Nov 1400 US CasheShiller Oct 1500 US Consumer Confidence Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,090.57 0.09 % 1.8 NIKKEI 17450.77 -1.57 % -279.07 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 464.86 -0.69 % -3.24 EUR/USD 1.2131 -0.16 % -0.0020 USD/JPY 120.30 -0.29 % -0.3500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.190 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.545 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,187.86 0.44 % $5.15 US CRUDE $53.13 -0.9 % -0.48 > ASIAN SHARES WILT AS WORRY OVER GREECE SAPS RISK APPETITE > WALL ST LITTLE CHANGED BUT S&P HITS RECORD > NIKKEI SLIPS ON FINAL 2014 DAY BUT ENDS THE YEAR UP 7.1 PCT > BOND PRICES RISE AS GREEK ELECTION CONCERNS SPUR BIDS > EURO DIPS TO 29-MONTH LOW AS GREEK VOTE SPARKS ANXIETY > GOLD INCHES UP AS EQUITIES EASE, DOLLAR STRENGTH CAPS GAINS > COPPER NEAR 4-1/2-YEAR LOW AS CHINA GROWTH FEARS WEIGH > BRENT DROPS TOWARDS 5-YEAR LOW NEAR $57, SUPPLY GLUT WEIGHS (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)