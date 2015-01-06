LONDON, Jan 6 European stocks were set to remain under pressure
on Tuesday, after a sharp drop in the previous session caused by worries over
Greece's future in the euro zone and another drop in oil prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.3 percent on Monday
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index slumped 3.7
percent on fears that a Jan. 25 election in Greece could vault the left-wing
Syriza party into power, raising the risk of a sovereign default.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
9-13 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening
up by 2 points, flat in percentage terms, while France's CAC was seen up
by 6-8 points, or 0.2 percent higher.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,020.58 -1.83 % -37.62
NIKKEI 16,883.19 -3.02 % -525.52
EUR/USD 1.1952 0.18 % 0.0021
USD/JPY 118.98 -0.54 % -0.6500
10-YR US TSY 2.016 -- -0.02
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 0.512 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,206.27 0.21 % $2.57
US CRUDE $50.14 0.2 % 0.10
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)