LONDON, Jan 6 European stocks were set to remain under pressure on Tuesday, after a sharp drop in the previous session caused by worries over Greece's future in the euro zone and another drop in oil prices. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.3 percent on Monday while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index slumped 3.7 percent on fears that a Jan. 25 election in Greece could vault the left-wing Syriza party into power, raising the risk of a sovereign default. Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 recovered sligtly to rise 0.1 percent on Tuesday, CAC futures also rose 0.1 percent while DAX futures declined 0.1 percent. Traders said European markets were unlikely to make much headway until the political situation in Greece became clearer, with Greece under pressure from Germany - the euro zone's biggest economy - to abide by the terms of its international bailout package. "I don't think they will push Greece out of the euro zone, but just the sheer mention of this being a possibility is making investors nervous," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0730 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,020.58 -1.83 % -37.62 NIKKEI 16,883.19 -3.02 % -525.52 EUR/USD 1.1953 0.18 % 0.0022 USD/JPY 118.96 -0.56 % -0.6700 10-YR US TSY 2.023 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.512 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,209.60 0.49 % $5.90 US CRUDE $49.63 -0.82 % -0.41 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES TUMBLE AS OIL GLOOM DEEPENS > US STOCKS-ENERGY SHARES LEAD WALL ST TO WORST DAY SINCE EARLY OCT > NIKKEI TUMBLES 2.6 PCT ON CONCERNS OVER EUROPE, WEAK OIL PRICES > TREASURIES-LONG BOND YIELDS HIT MULTIYEAR LOWS ON SAFETY BUYING > FOREX-EURO STAGGERS IN WOBBLY START FOR 2015, ECB AND GREECE IN FOCUS > PRECIOUS-GOLD PRICES FIRM ABOVE $1,200 ON SAFE-HAVEN BIDS > METALS-LONDON COPPER RISES, SHANGHAI DOWN ON SUPPLY CONCERN > OIL PRICES STEADY AFTER 5 PCT PLUNGE; BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $53 COMPANY NEWS: AREVA : The nuclear reactor maker said it signed a contract for about 75 million euros with Brazilian utility Eletrobras Eletronuclear to supply additional mechanical and electrical equipment to the Angra 3 nuclear power plant. BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO : Britain's Financial Conduct Authority plans to fine the investment banking unit of the failed Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo SA for violating listing rules, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. BAVARIAN NORDIC : U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it had started clinical trials of its experimental Ebola vaccine, which uses a booster developed by Denmark's Bavarian Nordic. BMW : The carmaker reported North America sales up 9.5 percent in December. BMW's subsidiary Rolls-Royce sold 4,063 cars in 2014, thanks to robust demand in the United States. DAIMLER : The carmaker's Mercedes-Benz unit reported U.S. sales up 3 pct in December. Daimler also unveiled a self-driving concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's deputy chief executive officer, Chris Sullivan, has left the state-backed British lender earlier than expected, according to The Telegraph. TESCO : Supermarket retailer Tesco could close its pension scheme, the Telegraph reported. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)