LONDON, Jan 6 European stocks were set to remain under pressure
on Tuesday, after a sharp drop in the previous session caused by worries over
Greece's future in the euro zone and another drop in oil prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.3 percent on Monday
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index slumped 3.7
percent on fears that a Jan. 25 election in Greece could vault the left-wing
Syriza party into power, raising the risk of a sovereign default.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 recovered sligtly to rise 0.1 percent
on Tuesday, CAC futures also rose 0.1 percent while DAX futures
declined 0.1 percent.
Traders said European markets were unlikely to make much headway until the
political situation in Greece became clearer, with Greece under pressure from
Germany - the euro zone's biggest economy - to abide by the terms of its
international bailout package.
"I don't think they will push Greece out of the euro zone, but just the
sheer mention of this being a possibility is making investors nervous," said
Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0730 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,020.58 -1.83 % -37.62
NIKKEI 16,883.19 -3.02 % -525.52
EUR/USD 1.1953 0.18 % 0.0022
USD/JPY 118.96 -0.56 % -0.6700
10-YR US TSY 2.023 -- -0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 0.512 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,209.60 0.49 % $5.90
US CRUDE $49.63 -0.82 % -0.41
COMPANY NEWS:
AREVA :
The nuclear reactor maker said it signed a contract for about 75 million
euros with Brazilian utility Eletrobras Eletronuclear to supply additional
mechanical and electrical equipment to the Angra 3 nuclear power plant.
BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO :
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority plans to fine the investment banking
unit of the failed Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo SA for violating
listing rules, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with
the matter.
BAVARIAN NORDIC :
U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it had started
clinical trials of its experimental Ebola vaccine, which uses a booster
developed by Denmark's Bavarian Nordic.
BMW :
The carmaker reported North America sales up 9.5 percent in December. BMW's
subsidiary Rolls-Royce sold 4,063 cars in 2014, thanks to robust demand in the
United States.
DAIMLER :
The carmaker's Mercedes-Benz unit reported U.S. sales up 3 pct in December.
Daimler also unveiled a self-driving concept car at the Consumer Electronics
Show in Las Vegas.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's deputy chief executive officer, Chris
Sullivan, has left the state-backed British lender earlier than expected,
according to The Telegraph.
TESCO :
Supermarket retailer Tesco could close its pension scheme, the Telegraph
reported.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)