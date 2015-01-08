LONDON Jan 8 European stocks were seen opening sharply higher on Thursday, with financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open 72 to 76 points, or as much as 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 120 to 141 points, or as much as 1.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to gain around 63 points, or 1.5 percent.

Many investors will be focusing on Britain's biggest retailer Tesco . Its new boss Dave Lewis is expected to focus on cost cuts and asset sales when he provides an update at 0700 GMT on his plans to revive the troubled British grocer's fortunes on Thursday.

MARCOECONOMIC EVENTS (GMT)

0700 DE Industrial Orders

0800 GB Halifax House Price

1000 EZ Retail Sales

1200 GB BoE Bank Rate

1230 US Challenger Layoffs

1330 US Initial Jobless Claims

Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)

Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v)

> ASIA STOCKS CLIMB AFTER UPBEAT U.S. JOBS, EURO NEAR 9-YR LOW > WALL ST UP MORE THAN 1 PCT, BOOSTED BY JOBS DATA, FED > NIKKEI POSTS BIGGEST RISE IN 3 WEEKS ON SOLID U.S. DATA, REBOUND IN OIL > PRICES ALMOST FLAT ON ANXIETY ABOUT GLOBAL GROWTH > EURO GETS DEFLATION JITTERS, DOLLAR CLIMBS > OIL HALTS 4-DAY DROP, U.S. STOCKPILE DATA SUPPORTS (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)