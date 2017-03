LONDON, Jan 12 European shares were seen opening steady on Monday, with healthcare stocks likely to come into focus after Shire Plc agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 10-14 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was expected to open up by 11.5-31.5 points, or 0.1-0.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen opening flat. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,044.81 -0.84 % -17.33 NIKKEI 17,197.73 0.18 % 30.63 EUR/USD 1.1863 0.2 % 0.0024 USD/JPY 118.18 -0.27 % -0.3200 10-YR US TSY 1.950 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.485 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,229.21 0.54 % $6.56 US CRUDE $47.54 -1.7 % -0.82 > GLOBAL MARKETS-DOLLAR SLIPS WITH YIELDS, OIL STILL SINKING > US STOCKS-WALL ST RETREATS AFTER TWO-DAY ADVANCE; JOBS DATA MIXED > TREASURIES-PRICES RISE AS WALL ST SLIDES, OIL DECLINES > FOREX-WAGE FALL MAKES DOLLAR BULLS COOL HEELS, AUSSIE OUTPERFORMS > PRECIOUS-GOLD CLIMBS TO ONE-MONTH HIGH ON WEAKER DOLLAR, OIL > METALS-LONDON COPPER MIRED NEAR 4-1/2 YEAR LOWS ON GROWTH WORRIES > OIL PRICES EXTEND FALLS; GOLDMAN SACHS SLASHES PRICE FORECASTS (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)