LONDON, Jan 12 European shares were seen opening steady on Monday, with healthcare stocks likely to come into focus after Shire Plc agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion. Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX futures advanced 0.4 percent while France's CAC futures rose 0.3 percent. On Sunday, Shire agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based drugmaker strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases. "The Shire deal is likely to mean that there will be no fresh bid speculation coming through on Shire itself, although the ongoing consolidation within the industry means the sector will remain of interest to investors," said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0721 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,044.81 -0.84 % -17.33 NIKKEI 17,197.73 0.18 % 30.63 EUR/USD 1.1854 0.13 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 118.27 -0.19 % -0.2300 10-YR US TSY 1.950 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.495 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,228.62 0.49 % $5.97 US CRUDE $47.45 -1.88 % -0.91 COMPANY NEWS: SHIRE : Shire Plc has agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based drugmaker strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases. SANOFI : The European Medicines Agency has agreed to review an application by Sanofi and Regeneron for their cholesterol-lowering drug alirocumab, the pharmaceutical groups said in a statement. ROCHE : Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG plans to acquire a majority stake in U.S.-based molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation Medicine Inc by buying a combination of outstanding and newly issued shares, the companies said on Monday. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing to withdraw from its Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according to a report by Bloomberg citing a person with knowledge of the discussions. UBS : UBS Group AG, Switzerland's biggest bank, has lost two more blue-chip corporate broking clients, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. British-based defense contractor BAE Systems Plc and Smith & Nephew Plc, Europe's largest maker of artificial joints, have both dropped UBS as their corporate broking adviser, the newspaper said. VOLKSWAGEN : Germany's Volkswagen said on Sunday global December sales rose 2.7 percent to 881,000 vehicles as sales across VW's multi-brand group rose on faster growth in China and Europe that outweighed falling sales in the United States and Latin America. VOLVO CAR GROUP: Volvo Car Group plans to export a Chinese-made midsize sedan this year to the United States, and is starting to weigh the possibility of building a vehicle factory in the United States, people familiar with the Chinese-owned automaker's plans said.