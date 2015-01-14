(Adds further company news, updates futures)
LONDON, Jan 14 European shares were expected to fall sharply at
the open on Wednesday, mirroring a slump in copper and oil prices after the
World Bank cut its global growth forecast for this year.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were between 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent lower at 0730
GMT.
The World Bank on Tuesday lowered its global growth forecast for 2015 and
next year due to disappointing economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and
some major emerging economies that offset the benefit of lower oil prices.
A wave of stop-loss selling pushed London copper to 5-1/2 year lows on
Wednesday, while Shanghai prices hit their 'limit down' after an oil rout
slammed investment in commodities.
COMPANY NEWS:
BURBERRY
British luxury brand Burberry warned on Wednesday that a fall in sales in
the key market of Hong Kong in the last quarter of 2014 could impact its
full-year margin.
SUPERGROUP
SuperGroup, the owner of clothing brand Superdry, said it was
confident of meeting its full-year profit target after a healthy jump in sales
over the Christmas period.
OCADO
Online supermarket retailer Ocado reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year rise
in December sales.
PREMIER OIL
Oil and gas explorer Premier Oil said it expected to book a $300
million impairment charge on some of its assets for 2014 due to weak oil prices.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Tuesday it received U.S. approval to export a
very light form of crude oil that has undergone minimal processing.
AIRBUS
Boeing Co said on Tuesday that it sees no business case for offering
an extended-range version of its largest 737 jet, the forthcoming 737 MAX 9, to
compete with a long-range plane that rival Airbus launched on Tuesday.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM said on Tuesday it was too early to detail further
belt-tightening actions to cope with a tough economic climate as it denied a Le
Figaro newspaper report that it planned around 5,000 job cuts.
ASTRAZENECA
Britain's AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday lost an appeal in Germany's Federal
Court against generic drugmakers selling cheap copies of its anti-psychotic drug
Seroquel XR.
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said it had entered into an agreement with QIAGEN that
includes a provision of non-exclusive licenses to recently granted Roche
patents, pertaining to the detection of mutations in the EGFR pathway.
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT
Jupiter Fund Management's assets under management (AUM) rose to 31.9
billion pounds ($48.33 billion) in the three months to December from 31.7
billion pounds at the end of September, the money manager said on Wednesday.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Royal Bank of Scotland has abandoned annual bonuses for its top executives,
Sky News reported. The Financial Times also reported that the U.S. Federal
Reserve had given RBS a waiver concerning foreign bank rules.
GERMAN BANKS
Low interest rates may lead some banks to take on unwarranted risks and
lenders must sharpen their focus on business models and costs in a tough
environment, German financial regulator Bafin said on Tuesday.
BANCA CARIGE
Non binding offers for Carige's private banking unit Banca Cesare Ponti are
expected in February and an offer for Banca Finnat could be included,
sources said on Tuesday.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
Housebuilder Barratt Developments said demand for its properties across all
of its regions remained robust, with total forward sales rising by 17.1 percent
to 1.68 billion pounds ($2.55 billion).
GDF-SUEZ
The French utility aims to double its power generation capacity from
renewable energy in Europe between 2015 and 2025 and will focus in particular on
marine energies, the company said on Tuesday.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
1200 Q4 2014 JPMorgan Chase & Co
1300 Q4 2014 Wells Fargo & Co
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0745 FR CPI Final Dec
0900 IT CPI Final Dec
0900 EZ Industrial Production Nov
1330 US Import Prices Dec
1330 US Retail Sales Dec
1500 US Business Inventories Nov
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0730 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,023.03 -0.26 % -5.23
NIKKEI 16795.96 -1.71 % -291.75
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.66 -0.61 % -2.89
EUR/USD 1.1797 0.21 % 0.0025
USD/JPY 117.08 -0.71 % -0.8400
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.867 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 0.458 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,231.22 0.05 % $0.62
US CRUDE $45.44 -0.98 % -0.45
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)