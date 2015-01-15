(Adds futures, further company news)
LONDON, Jan 15 European shares were indicated to rebound on
Thursday, taking their cue from a technical bounce in oil and copper prices
overnight, although markets were expected to remain volatile as investors
reassessed global growth prospects.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were between 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent higher at 0726
GMT.
Oil and mining stocks could see some relief from their recent, sharp losses
after Brent crude staged a late recovery on Wednesday to record the
biggest percentage rise since June 2012, although it dipped again early on
Thursday. Copper climbed after hitting its lowest level since January
2009.
"A late rebound in oil prices...looks set to see markets open higher this
morning, with the volatility of recent days set to continue," Michael Hewson,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said.
Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, was
also in focus after it posted a 15 percent rise in December sales from a year
ago, beating forecasts.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.6 percent
lower on Wednesday, knocked down by worries over the pace of global growth that
were fuelled by grim U.S. retail sales data and cuts to the World Bank's
economic forecasts.
COMPANY NEWS
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world's largest bond funds, ended
December with an increase in U.S. government-related holdings and nearly dumped
all its holdings of developed countries' foreign currencies-denominated
government bonds.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 1 percent higher
The maker of Nivea skin cream reported an expected rise in 2014 sales on
Thursday and confirmed its full-year profit target.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
An arbitration panel has denied U.S. brokerage firm Oppenheimer & Co's OPY.N
attempt to collect more than $30 million from Deutsche Bank AG related to the
sale of auction-rate securities that the bank created.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport fell 2 percent year-on-year in
December, airport operator Fraport said.
HENNES & MAURITZ
The world's second-biggest fashion retailer posted a 15 percent rise in
December sales from a year ago, beating forecasts.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British finance minister George Osborne
said he would need to decide quickly about a sale of the government's stake in
the bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland after May's election, adding he hoped to
be able to recover taxpayers' money.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group AG will ask U.S. regulators at a hearing on Thursday to
allow it to manage pensions following a criminal guilty plea, but will face
resistance from groups determined to stop what they see as the rubber-stamping
of such waivers.
UK HOUSEBUILDERS
British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace since May 2013 at the
end of last year, as tighter lending rules and a looming national election
weighed on buyer demand, an industry body said on Thursday.
TULLOW OIL
Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil has written off $2.3 billion
in relation to exploration work and some of its assets in 2014 and reduced its
2015 investment programme for a second time, the company said on Thursday.
RICHEMONT
Cartier owner Richemont said weak luxury watch demand in Hong Kong and Macau
made sales growth ground to a halt in the final quarter of 2014, echoing
comments by luxury peers this week.
For more, click on
ORKLA
A unit of the Norwegian conglomerate has agreed to buy Swedish consumer
goods maker Cederroth in a transaction valuing the firm at 2.02 billion Swedish
crowns ($250 million) on a debt free basis, Orkla said. The sellers are funds
managed by CapMan and Litorina.
OHL
Mexican builder and transport infrastructure firm OHL Mexico said on
Wednesday it has agreed to sell 24.99 percent stakes in two of its subsidiaries
to a fund controlled by Australia's IFM Investors for 8.78 billion pesos.
TELEFONICA
The Mexican unit of Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is not in talks to
buy assets belonging to tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, Telefonica Mexico's
chairman Francisco Gil Diaz told Reuters on Wednesday.
DASSAULT
A French delegation will visit New Delhi this month to try to salvage an
agreement to supply 126 Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force, in one of
the world's biggest defence deals, which has hit a snag over the local assembly
of the planes.
ADP
The operator of Paris's airports said passenger traffic rose 3.2 percent in
December to 7.3 million people, including a 3.9 percent increase at Charles de
Gaulle and a 1.5 percent rise at Orly.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France will present additional cost-cutting measures to its unions at a
special session of its works council on Feb. 5, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
SANOFI
The drugs firm said it had entered a strategic manufacturing collaboration
with Boehringer Ingelheim to produce biologics.
ROCHE
Genome pioneer J. Craig Venter has signed a multi-year deal to sequence and
analyze tens of thousands of genomes for Roche's Genentech unit in a deal aimed
at identifying new drug targets and biomarkers, the companies said.
For more, click on
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Symbol Event
H&M December sales
Associated British Foods PLC Trading Statement
for the 16 weeks to 3 January 2015
Home Retail Group PLC Q3 2014/2015 Trading
Statement Release
Tullow Oil Q4 2014 PLC Trading Statement Release
Beiersdord Preliminary 2014 Beiersdorf AG
Corporate Sales Release
Bovis Homes Group PLC Trading Statement for the
year ended 31 December 2014
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q4 2014 Intel Corp
Q4 2014 Schlumberger NV
Q4 2014 Bank of America Corp
Q4 2014 Citigroup Inc
Q4 2014 BlackRock Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0900 DE Full-year GDP 12M
1000 EZ Eurostat Trade Nov
1330 US NY Fed Manufacturing Jan
1330 US Initial jobless claims w/e
1330 US PPI Dec
1530 Philly Fed Jan
