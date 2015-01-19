PARIS, Jan 19 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 23 to 25 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 107 to 108 points higher, or up 1.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 25 to 29 points higher, or up 0.7 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 Luxottica Group SpA Sales Q1 2014/ 2015 Wincor Nixdorf AG Earnings Alliance Pharma PLC Trading Statement Q4 2014 Rio Tinto PLC Operations Review Q3 2014/2015 Soitec SA Corporate Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. company reporting on Monday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 EZ current account Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0618 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,019.42 1.34 % 26.75 NIKKEI 17014.29 0.89 % 150.13 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.29 -0.26 % -1.2 EUR/USD 1.1557 -0.09 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 117.13 -0.41 % -0.4800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.831 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.461 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,275.55 -0.33 % -$4.26 US CRUDE $48.51 -0.37 % -0.18 > GLOBAL MARKETS-CHINA SHARES RETREAT; ECB CALL LOOMS LARGE > US STOCKS-WALL ST RALLIES AFTER 5 DOWN DAYS; ENDS DOWN FOR WEEK > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.89 PCT > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND PRICES FALL AS DATA SPARK PROFIT-TAKING > EURO STAYS ON EDGE AS CRUCIAL ECB MEETING LOOMS > GOLD NEAR 4-MONTH HIGH ON FUND INFLOWS, SAFE-HAVEN BIDS > LONDON COPPER CLIMBS OFF 5-1/2 YR LOWS; CHINA, ECB IN FOCUS > OIL PRICES DIP ON GLOOMY CHINESE, EUROPEAN OUTLOOK (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)