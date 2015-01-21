PARIS, Jan 21 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 16 to 27 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 13 to 30 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8 to 16 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q1 2014/2015 Barry Callebaut AG Corporate Sales Full Year 2014 Galenica AG Corporate Sales Q1 2014/15 Chr Hansen Holding A/S Earnings Q3 2015 SABMiller PLC Trading Update Pearson PLC Trading Statement Q3 2014 FirstGroup PLC Interim Management Statement Computacenter PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Q3 2014 Land Securities PLC Interim Management Statement WH Smith PLC Christmas Trading Statement Q2 2014 J D Wetherspoon PLC Interim Management Statement Q1 2015 Diploma PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2014 Halfords Group PLC Interim Management Statement Genel Energy PLC Trading and Operations Update Q3 2014 Poundland Group PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2015 Pets at Home Group PLC Trading Statement Q3 2014/2015 Alstom SA Corporate Sales Q4 2014 ASML Holding NV Earnings Full Year 2014 SGS SA Earnings Full Year 2014 Lonza Group AG Earnings Q3 2014/2015 Dixons Carphone PLC Christmas Trading Statement Q4 2014 Hochschild Mining PLC Production Results Q4 2014 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Q4 2014 Castellum AB Earnings Q4 2014 Spir Communication SA Sales Preliminary 2014 Sonae SGPS SA Trading Statement MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 American Express Co Q4 2014 Discover Financial Services Q4 2014 eBay Inc Q1 2015 F5 Networks Inc Q4 2014 Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2014 Kinder Morgan Inc Q4 2014 Navient Corp Q4 2014 Northern Trust Corp Q4 2014 SanDisk Corp Q4 2014 UnitedHealth Group Inc Q4 2014 United Rentals Inc Q4 2014 U.S. Bancorp Q3 2015 Xilinx Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0930 GB BoE MPC vote Jan 0930 GB ILO unemployment rate Nov 1330 US building permits Dec 1330 US housing starts Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,022.55 0.15 % 3.13 NIKKEI 17280.48 -0.49 % -85.82 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 475.08 1.35 % 6.34 EUR/USD 1.1583 0.29 % 0.0034 USD/JPY 117.63 -0.98 % -1.1600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.790 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.452 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,302.90 0.72 % $9.34 US CRUDE $46.93 0.99 % 0.46 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES UP ON ECB EASING HOPES, BOJ HOLD LIFTS YEN > WALL ST ENDS FLAT AS HOPE FOR ECB MOVE INCREASES > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 0.49 PCT > TREASURIES-LONG BONDS GAIN AS INVESTORS GRAB FOR HIGHER YIELDS > FOREX-YEN REBOUNDS AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER BOJ STANDS PAT ON POLICY > GOLD EXTENDS GAINS TO 5-MONTH HIGH AHEAD OF ECB MEETING > METALS-LONDON COPPER EDGES UP IN THIN TRADE, ECB MEET EYED > BRENT CRUDE INCHES ABOVE $48, BUT OUTLOOK REMAINS WEAK (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)