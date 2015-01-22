(Adds further company news) LONDON, Jan 22 Euro zone shares were indicated to open flat to higher on Thursday, rising for a sixth consecutive session, as investors bet on the size and shape of a sovereign bond-buying programme the European Central Bank is expected to unveil later in the day. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index and Germany's DAX were both 0.2 percent higher at 0748 GMT, while contracts on France's CAC were flat. A euro zone source told Reuters on Wednesday the bank's Executive Board has proposed a programme that would enable the ECB to buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds per month starting in March. Investors awaited an official announcement and details at a press conference to be held by ECB President Mario Draghi at 1330 GMT. "Traders have been well prepped for what to expect today and there shouldn't be any surprises," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note. "For equities traders this could be the start of a huge bull run." Tech stocks may come under pressure after IBM, the one-time world technology leader, posted a new 2015 profit target and quarterly revenue that both missed analysts' estimates. COMPANY NEWS CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse said that it had not made losses trading foreign exchange after Switzerland's central bank suddenly abandoned a currency cap last week, causing a surge in the Swiss franc. NOVARTIS The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG's injectable drug, Cosentyx, to treat adults with a moderate to severe skin disease called plaque psoriasis. SANOFI The French drugs group and its subsidiary Genzyme said the European Commission had granted marketing authorization for Cerdelga (eliglustat) capsules, a first line oral therapy for certain adults living with Gaucher disease type 1. BALFOUR BEATTY The company said it expected 2014 profit in its troubled construction unit would be reduced by 70 million pounds ($106 million) after a review assessed its contracts and found a deterioration in project performance. ROYAL MAIL Royal Mail said group revenue for the nine months to Dec. 28 rose 1 percent, marking a slowdown from the half year as competition within the parcel market crimped sales. BG GROUP BG shares rose more than 4 percent on Wednesday. The Independent newspaper's market report said some punters were pushing rumours that the oil explorer could be subject to a £12-a-share break-up bid from Exxon Mobil or Brazil's Petrobas. QUINDELL Ben Harrington's Betaville blog reports that law firm Slater & Gordon is in exclusive talks to buy Quindell's legal services division. Quindell and Slater & Gordon declined to comment, the blog said. EUROTUNNEL Eurotunnel posts a 7 percent increase in revenue for 2014 to 1.2 billion euros boosted by an improvement in freight train and truck traffic as the British economy recovers. KERING French luxury goods group Kering says its Gucci unit has appointed an in-house designer as the creative director of the Italian fashion house. {ID:nL6N0V04IS] REMY COINTREAU The French spirits group said on Thursday that cognac sales turned positive in the third quarter, driven by robust demand for premium qualities in the United States while shipments to China rose on the back of easier year-ago comparables. BANKS France and Austria sought on Thursday to break deadlocked talks with nine other European countries for a financial transaction tax by proposing that it be applied to cover a wide range of transactions but at low rates from next year. BARCLAYS New York's top law enforcer on Wednesday accused Barclays of defying his subpoenas in a probe of high-speed trading in its private "dark pool," and moved to expand his lawsuit accusing the British bank of fraud. MUNICH RE The reinsurer is developing further risk cover for terrorism, CEO Nikolaus von Bomhard told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. He said incidents like those in France, Australia or Canada were easier for the industry to cover than those, like the one on the World Trade Center, involving multiple attackers and heavy claims that are hard for the industry to digest. LOGITECH Logitech said it is raising its outlook for full-year non-GAAP operating income to roughly $185 million from $170 million, but lowering its sales outlook to $2.11 billion from $2.16 billion to reflect the stronger US dollar. FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS The board of Finmeccanica has asked the Italian defence group's CEO to press ahead with and conclude talks to sell its rail assets, the company said on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH Deutsche Annington's takeover offer for Gagfah ended at 2300 GMT on Wednesday. Annington said on Wednesday it has already reached 74.4 percent of shares and will publish the final level of Jan. 26. SIKA Sika said that prominent mutual funds which are backing management's efforts to thwart a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($3.20 billion) takeover by French building materials company Saint-Gobain have reinforced their opposition to the deal and lodged several requests, in a letter published on the Swiss firm's website. DMG MORI SEIKI AG Indicated 8.7 percent higher Japan's DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd offered 27.50 euros per share in cash for its German machine tool making partner DMG Mori Seiki AG, valuing it at nearly 2.2 billion euros ($2.55 billion), the German firm's CEO said. He said the deal was likely to be done by the Easter holidays. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Verizon Communications Inc Q1 2015 Starbucks Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0930 GB PSNB Dec 1100 GB CBI Trends Dec 1245 EZ ECB Rate decision 1330 US Initial jobless claims w/e 1500 US Consumer confidence flash Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0641 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,032.12 0.47 % 9.57 NIKKEI 17329.02 0.28 % 48.54 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 475.71 0.11 % 0.51 EUR/USD 1.1583 -0.22 % -0.0025 USD/JPY 118.22 0.25 % 0.2900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.894 -- 0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 0.526 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,286.30 -0.52 % -$6.76 US CRUDE $47.51 -0.57 % -0.27 > ASIAN SHARES NEAR 8-WEEK HIGHS AS MARKETS BRACE FOR ECB ACTION > WALL ST UP ON ECB BETS BUT DETAILS, IBM CAP GAINS > NIKKEI EDGES UP AS YEN SAGS, CAUTION BEFORE ECB CAPS GAINS > YIELDS RISE AS INVESTORS UNWIND TRADES BEFORE ECB MEETING > EURO BRACES FOR ECB MOVES, RATE CUT JOLTS CANADIAN DLR > GOLD HOLDS BELOW $1,300 AHEAD OF ECB ON STRONG EQUITIES > LONDON COPPER SAGS AS TRADERS CUT RISK AHEAD OF ECB MEET > OIL PRICES DIP AHEAD OF LOOMING ECB BOND BUYING PROGRAMME (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)