(Adds futures, recasts) LONDON, Jan 27 European shares were expected to open flat on Tuesday as mixed corporate updates from blue chips including Siemens and Ericsson tempered investor appetite for stocks after an eight-day rally. At 0713 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between flat and up 0.1 percent. Results from industrial conglomerate Siemens injected some caution into the market. Shares in the German firm were seen opening nearly 3 percent lower after it said profit from its industrial units fell 4 percent last quarter, driven by a drop at its power and gas unit, where it is grappling with price pressure, and its healthcare unit. Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson posted fourth-quarter operating profit roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday and said business in North America had slowed further. A snow storm engulfing New York is expected to keep many investment banks and fund managers on skeleton staff on Tuesday, though the main exchanges all plan to open as usual. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares has risen for eight straight days, boosted by expectations of further monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank, which was finally announced last Thursday. If the index managed to close higher on Tuesday, it would have recorded its longest winning streak since April 2014. COMPANY NEWS SIEMENS Siemens said profit from its industrial units fell 4 percent last quarter, driven by a drop at its power and gas unit, where it is grappling with price pressure, and its healthcare unit. Late on Monday, Siemens announced a major reshuffle of its management board, appointing a new team to run its healthcare business and saying the chief of its struggling power and gas unit would leave this week. NOVARTIS Swiss drugmaker Novartis forecast sales and profit to grow at a faster pace this year as recent drug successes and its portfolio overhaul help it weather the impact of generic competition. ERICSSON Mobile telecom gear maker posted fourth-quarter operating profit roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday and said business in North America had slowed further. PHILIPS The Dutch healthcare and lighting company on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations, but said it expected new restructuring costs this year and would miss long-term sales and earnings targets by 1 percent. GAMESA Spain's Gamesa said on Tuesday it has won a contract to supply wind turbines with 84 megawatt capacity to a consortium headed by Iberdrola and Neoenergia in Brazil. UK BANKS The number of complaints received by Britain's Financial Ombudsman Service about the mis-selling of loan insurance by banks and other financial services firms fell in the fourth quarter of 2014, the service said on Tuesday. AIRBUS Turkish Airlines is in negotiations to obtain 10 or more Airbus A380 jets in a deal potentially worth $4 billion based on a direct purchase at catalogue prices, two people familiar with the matter said. THYSSENKRUPP Shareholder Cevian believes that "much potential can be lifted (at ThyssenKrupp) with the right decisions", Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Cevian's Germany chief Jens Tischendorf as saying. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen has promised to continue to set sensible sales targets for its car dealers in China to ensure a financially healthy distribution network in a slowing market. ENEL The Italian utility has approved the issue of bonds worth up to 1 billion euros that will be offered in exchange for existing bonds, the company said on Monday. Enel also named Luca D'Agnese as head of its Latin American business. FCC, ACS, SACYR, FERROVIAL Waste disposal units of 39 companies have been fined 98 million euros for anti-trust practices, including the sharing of contracts and personnel. UNIPOLSAI The company said in a statement on Monday its shareholders had approved the mandatory conversion of the class a and class b saving shares into common shares of Unipolsai. AER LINGUS, INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP (IAG) Aer Lingus's board has recommended an improved 1.36 billion-euro ($1.52 billion) takeover offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) , the Irish airline said on Tuesday. * EASYJET British low-cost airline easyJet guided that first-half seasonal losses would fall this year, as the group added more seats to successful routes and succeeded in drawing in more business passengers. DMG MORI SEIKI Japanese DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd's stake in the German DMG Mori Seiki has risen above 25 percent to 26.50 percent. The Japanese firm has made a takeover offer for Germany's DMG. SABLE MINING Sable Mining aims to begin production from its Nimba iron ore mine in Guinea in the first half of next year after last week's deal to use infrastructure in neighbouring Liberia, the company's chairman said on Monday. SMA Solar Germany's biggest solar company raised the number of jobs it plans to cut to about 1,600, or roughly one-third of its workforce, and said it would probably not return to profit this year as European demand slides further. AENA ( IPO-AENA.MC ) Books are covered for the stock market listing of Spanish airport group Aena, two sources close to the deal said on Monday, after strong demand for the shares in the first day of "roadshow" meetings with investors. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : AMC Q1 2015 Apple Inc BMO Q4 2014 Pfizer Inc BMO Q2 2015 Procter & Gamble Co AMC Q4 2014 Yahoo! Inc 21:00 Q4 2014 Stryker Corp BMO Q4 2014 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 12:30 Q4 2014 Caterpillar Inc. BMO Q4 2014 DuPont 11:00 Q4 2014 Danaher Corp AMC Q4 2014 AT&T Inc AMC Q3 2015 Electronic Arts Inc BMO Q4 2014 Freeport-McMoRan Inc BMO Q4 2014 Lockheed Martin Corp BMO Q4 2014 Nucor Corp BMO Q4 2014 United Technologies Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0930 GB GDP Q4 1330 US Durable goods Dec 1400 US CaseShiller Nov 1445 US Markit Comp Jan 1500 US Consumer Confidence Jan 1500 US Consumer Confidence Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,057.09 0.26 % 5.27 NIKKEI 17768.3 1.72 % 299.78 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 481.37 0.19 % 0.89 EUR/USD 1.1228 -0.08 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 118.22 -0.19 % -0.2300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.818 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.393 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,279.74 -0.09 % -$1.12 US CRUDE $44.93 -0.49 % -0.22 > ASIA SHARES INCH AHEAD, EURO STEADY AS FED MEETS > WALL ST RISES AFTER GREEK ELECTIONS; ENERGY CLIMBS > NIKKEI HITS 4-WEEK HIGH ON GREECE ELECTION RELIEF, STIMULUS HOPES > BONDS END ON SOFT NOTE AS SNOWSTORM SLOWS TRADING > EURO HOLDS STEADY, GETS RESPITE AFTER RECENT SELL-OFF > GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES TO 3RD DAY ON STRONGER EQUITIES > LONDON COPPER SLIPS AS GREEK ELECTION RELIEF RALLY SPUTTERS > OIL STEADIES AFTER OPEC SAYS PRICES MAY HAVE BOTTOMED (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)