PARIS, Jan 28 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 61 to 65 points higher, or up 1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 94 to 101 points higher, or up 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 49 to 53 points higher, or up 1.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Earnings Q4 2014 STMicroelectronics NV Earnings Q3 2014 Johnson Matthey PLC Trading Statement Q1 2015 The Sage Group PLC Trading Statement Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Interim Management Statement Intermediate Capital Group PLC Interim Management Statement A.G.Barr PLC Trading Statement Full Year 2014 Roche Holding AG Earnings Q4 2014 Nordea Bank AB Earnings Q4 and Full Year 2014 Software AG Earnings Q4 2014 Tryg A/S Earnings Q4 2014 Electrolux AB Earnings Q4 2014/2015 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB Earnings Q4 2014 Qliro Group publ AB Earnings Q4 2014 Investor AB Earnings Q4 2014 AB SKF Earnings Q4 2014 Getinge AB Earnings Q3 2014/2015 Faiveley Transport SA Sales Q4 2014 Qiagen NV Earnings Full Year 2014 Unibail-Rodamco SE Earnings Q4 2013/2014 Groupe Partouche SA Earnings Q4 2014 Econocom Group SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Gameloft SE Corporate Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 AmerisourceBergen Corp Q1 2015 ADT Corp Q4 2014 American Electric Power Company Q4 2014 Ametek Inc Q4 2014 Ameriprise Financial Inc Q4 2014 Anthem Inc. Q4 2014 AvalonBay Communities Inc Q4 2014 Boeing Co Q4 2014 Biogen Idec Inc Q4 2014 Citrix Systems Inc Q4 2014 Facebook Inc Q4 2014 General Dynamics Corp Q4 2014 General Growth Properties Inc Q4 2014 Hudson City Bancorp Inc Q4 2014 Hess Corp Q4 2014 International Paper Co Q1 2015 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Q2 2015 Lam Research Corp Q4 2014 McCormick & Company Inc Q4 2014 Murphy Oil Corp Q4 2014 Praxair Inc Q1 2015 Qualcomm Inc Q1 2015 Rockwell Automation Inc Q4 2014 St. Jude Medical Inc Q4 2014 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Q4 2014 Tractor Supply Co Q4 2014 Textron Inc Q1 2015 Varian Medical Systems Inc Q4 2014 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE GfK Consumer sentiment Feb 0700 DE Import prices Dec 0745 FR Consumer confidence Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,029.55 -1.34 % -27.54 NIKKEI 17795.73 0.15 % 27.43 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.22 0.2 % 0.98 EUR/USD 1.1372 -0.08 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 117.92 0.06 % 0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.818 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.386 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,292.10 0 % $0.02 US CRUDE $45.57 -1.43 % -0.66 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)