PARIS, Jan 29 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 63 to 81 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 116 to 145 points lower, or down 1.4 percent, and France's CAC
40 to open 60 to 74 points lower, or down 1.6 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q3 2014 PayPoint PLC Interim Management Statement Release
Q2 2015 Hansard Global PLC New Business Results
Q3 2014 RPC Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release
Q4 2014 Lenta Ltd Trading Statement Release
Q4 2014 Nokia Oyj Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Givaudan SA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 TeliaSonera AB Earnings Release
Preliminary Full Year 2014 Ascom Holding AG Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Intrum Justitia AB Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Earnings Release
Q1 2015 Infineon Technologies AG Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Wartsila Oyj Abp Earnings Release
Half Year 2014/2015 Diageo PLC Earnings Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q4 2014 Abbott Laboratories
Q4 2014 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
Q4 2014 Amazon.com Inc
Q1 2015 Air Products and Chemicals Inc
Q4 2014 Baxter International Inc
Q4 2014 C R Bard Inc
Q4 2014 Broadcom Corp
Q4 2014 Boston Properties Inc
Q2 2015 Cardinal Health Inc
Q4 2014 Cameron International Corp
Q4 2014 Chubb Corp
Q4 2014 Celgene Corp
Q4 2014 Colgate-Palmolive Co
Q4 2014 CMS Energy Corp
Q2 2015 Coach Inc
Q4 2014 ConocoPhillips
Q4 2014 Quest Diagnostics Inc
Q4 2014 The Dow Chemical Company
Q4 2014 EMC Corp
Q4 2014 Eastman Chemical Co
Q4 2014 Ford Motor Co
Q4 2014 Google Inc
Q2 2015 Harman International Industries
Q4 2014 Harley-Davidson Inc
Q1 2015 Helmerich & Payne Inc
Q4 2014 Hershey Co
Q4 2014 Invesco Ltd
Q4 2014 Leggett & Platt Inc
Q4 2014 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc
Q3 2015 Microchip Technology Inc
Q4 2014 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
Q4 2014 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc
Q4 2014 Northrop Grumman Corp
Q4 2014 Occidental Petroleum Corp
Q4 2014 Principal Financial Group Inc
Q4 2014 PulteGroup Inc
Q4 2014 PerkinElmer Inc
Q4 2014 Phillips 66
Q4 2014 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
Q4 2014 Robert Half
Q4 2014 Raytheon Co
Q4 2014 Sherwin-Williams Co
Q4 2014 Stanley Black & Decker Inc
Q4 2014 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Q4 2014 Time Warner Cable Inc
Q1 2015 Visa Inc
Q1 2015 Viacom Inc
Q4 2014 Valero Energy Corp
Q4 2014 Xcel Energy Inc
Q4 2014 Zimmer Holdings Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0855 DE Unemployment Jan
0900 IT wage inflation Dec
1000 EZ business climate jan
1000 EZ Economic sentiment Jan
1000 IT Business confidence Jan
1300 DE CPI Prelim Jan
1330 US jobless claims w/e
1500 US pending homes index Dec
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,002.16 -1.35 % -27.39
NIKKEI 17606.22 -1.06 % -189.51
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 477.04 -1.08 % -5.19
EUR/USD 1.1278 -0.07 % -0.0008
USD/JPY 117.64 0.09 % 0.1100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.717 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.354 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,282.61 -0.14 % -$1.74
US CRUDE $44.46 0.02 % 0.01
> GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES DIP; BULLISH FED TAKE INVESTORS BY SURPRISE
> US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS LOWER AFTER FED STATEMENT, OIL DROP
> NIKKEI POSTS BIGGEST DROP IN 2 WEEKS AFTER FED, DISMAL EARNINGS
> U.S. TIPS BREAKEVEN RATES FALL AS FED EYES LOWER INFLATION
> FOREX-NZ DOLLAR DENTED BY DOVISH CENBANK, USD FIRM POST-FED
> PRECIOUS-GOLD RETREATS AS FED'S UPBEAT OUTLOOK BOOSTS DOLLAR
> LONDON METALS SINK AFTER FED CONFIRMS RATE HIKE PLAN THIS YEAR
> OIL NEAR SIX-YEAR LOWS AFTER U.S. STOCKPILES HIT RECORD HIGH
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)