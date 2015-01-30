BRIEF-Mattel says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln vs $9.7 mln in 2015
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
LONDON Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open around 19 points, or 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to gain about 58 points, or 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 34 points, or 0.7 percent, according to IG.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE Retail Sales
0745 FR Consumer Spending
0930 GB Mortgage Lending
1000 EZ Unemployment, Inflation
1330 US GDP Advance
1445 US Chicago PMI
1500 US Univ Mich Sentiment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > ASIAN SHARES EDGE UP AFTER WALL STREET GAINS > WALL ST FINISHES HIGHER IN AFTERNOON RALLY AS OIL GAINS > NIKKEI RISES AFTER WALL STREET GAINS; CORPORATE EARNINGS BUOY MOOD > BOND PRICES BACK UP ON STRONG JOBLESS DATA > COMMODITY CURRENCIES FEEL HEAT; DOLLAR, YEN, EURO STABLE > GOLD RISES AFTER SLIDE, EYES BEST MONTH IN NEARLY A YEAR > LME COPPER SET FOR LONGEST WEEKLY LOSING STREAK SINCE 2008 > OIL PRICES SLIP AS OUTPUT REMAINS HIGH, PRODUCERS SLASH COSTS
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is facing strong pushback from investors to price an offering of 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA at around 25 reais ($8.08) each, well below the price tag initially suggested, two people familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
* Alphabet Inc's Youtube says launching YouTube TV in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2p1DdEM Further company coverage: