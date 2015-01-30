(Adds futures, detail, company news)
LONDON, Jan 30 European shares were expected to open higher on
Friday, headed for their best monthly performance in more than three years, with
encouraging German retail sales data seen further improving market sentiment.
Figures showed German retail sales posted their biggest yearly increase in
2.5 years in December by climbing 4.0 percent. The sales increased for a fifth
consecutive year in 2014, rising by 1.4 percent in real terms.
Futures for Germany's DAX were up 0.5 percent at 0725 GMT, while
futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC were up 0.5
percent and 0.4 percent respectively.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.1
percent lower at 1,473.19 points in the previous session. However, the index is
up 7.6 percent this month, the best month in percentage terms since late 2011.
The European market is expected to track U.S. stocks, which enjoyed a late
afternoon rally on Thursday and closed 0.98 to 1.31 percent higher as an upturn
in oil prices and a rally in Apple and Boeing shares helped offset some
disappointing earnings and lingering questions over U.S. monetary policy.
However, energy shares will be in focus again after oil prices dipped and
analysts said the outlook remained weak, with production high and producers
reducing operating costs to adjust to lower export revenues.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE Retail Sales
0745 FR Consumer Spending
0930 GB Mortgage Lending
1000 EZ Unemployment, Inflation
1330 US GDP Advance
1445 US Chicago PMI
1500 US Univ Mich Sentiment
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0655 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,021.25 0.95 % 19.09
NIKKEI 17674.39 0.39 % 68.17
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 474.98 -0.24 % -1.15
EUR/USD 1.133 0.1 % 0.0011
USD/JPY 117.87 -0.33 % -0.3900
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.738 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 0.354 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,260.20 0.29 % $3.70
US CRUDE $44.52 -0.02 % -0.01
COMPANY NEWS
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is considering
raising the size of a planned capital increase to around 3.5 billion euros ($4
billion), one billion euros more than initially planned, two sources close to
the matter said on Thursday.
ALTRAN
French IT services group Altran Technologies reports 2014 revenue of 1.76
billion euros, up 7.6 percent year on year. The group said it was confident that
its performance in 2014 will be in line with the targets set out in the
2012-2015 strategic plan.
CAIXABANK
Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank on Friday said its 2014 net profit
almost doubled compared to a year ago, though it missed forecasts after booking
payments made to the country's deposit guarantee fund.
BT
BT has agreed a new plan to pay down its ballooning pension deficit and
signed off on an upgrade of its fibre network, putting its finances in order
ahead of a key football rights auction and a deal to buy mobile network EE.
EURAZEO
The GoGo Squeez fruit puree maker Materne turned down European investment
company Eurazeo' s offer to buy it at 800 million euros ($906 million) last
year, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
IAG
Qatar Airways said on Friday it had bought a 9.99 percent stake in
International Airlines Group, the owner of its partners British Airways and
Iberia in the oneworld alliance.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Lead industry negotiator Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it was
"optimistic" a new three-year agreement could be reached with a union
representing hourly workers at 63 U.S. refineries that account for two-thirds of
U.S. refining capacity.
ROCHE
A major analysis of one of the world's most fiercely disputed medicines,
Roche's Tamiflu, has found it cuts flu symptoms by a day and can help some
patients avoid hospital treatment and complications.
SAINT-GOBAIN
Sika said on Friday that investors, who together hold over 40
percent of the share capital, have expressly stated their support for course
adopted by board of directors and the group management. Sika's management and
board is seeking to derail a sale of the Swiss chemicals company to French
building materials company Saint-Gobain.
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish drug maker, the most valuable listed company in the Nordic
region, maintained its financial guidance for 2015, giving a more detailed
number for its sales growth, after a stronger fourth quarter than expected.
TELE2
The Swedish telecom operator posted fourth-quarter core earnings slightly
below expectations and said it expected largely flat sales and earnings in 2015
but promising higher dividends ahead.
BANCO BPI
Portugal's second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, posted on Thursday a
surprise net loss in the last quarter of 2014 due to one-off charges, but its
CEO said the results would not affect its capacity to vie for rival Novo Banco.
FONCIERE DES REGIONS
The French property group bought two portfolios in Berlin, Dresden and
Leipzip for 221 million euros ($251 million). In total, these acquisitions offer
an immediate yield of 5.2 percent.
LAGARDERE
France's Lagardère has joined the race to acquire a majority of Italy's
airport retailer World Duty Free, which belongs to the Benetton family,
sources familiar with the situation said.
EDF
French utility EDF expects the first of two nuclear reactors under
construction in China, which have been subject to repeated delays, to be
completed at the end of this year.
AIRBUS
Airbus Group will have to pay penalties to European governments for the
latest delays and technical problems with its A400M military transporter, its
chief executive said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
German regulator BaFin is reviewing whether Germany's largest lender should
have pre-released fourth quarter results, because profits deviated significantly
from analyst estimates, Handelsblatt said, citing the regulator.
E.ON
The company has filed a complaint with Germany's Constitutional Court,
rejecting a 2014 law that banned transporting re-processed nuclear waste to a
central storage site at Gorleben and stipulating it be stored at sites near
nuclear reactors instead, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing company sources.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)