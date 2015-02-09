LONDON Feb 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 30 to 33 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's
DAX to fall 81 to 89 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's
CAC 40 to drop around 39 points, or down 0.8 percent, on Monday.
MAJOR EUROPEAN CORPORATE EVENTS:
- Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Half Year 2014/15
Earnings
- Preliminary 2014 Raiffeisen Bank International Earnings
- Q4 2014 Randgold Resources Earnings Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q3 2015 Computer Sciences Corp
Q4 2014 Dun & Bradstreet Corp
Q4 2014 Diamond Offshore Drilling
Q4 2014 Hasbro Inc
Q4 2014 Masco Corp
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE Trade data
0930 EZ Sentix Index
1500 US Employment Trends
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)