LONDON Feb 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 33 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 81 to 89 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop around 39 points, or down 0.8 percent, on Monday.

MAJOR EUROPEAN CORPORATE EVENTS:

- Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Half Year 2014/15 Earnings

- Preliminary 2014 Raiffeisen Bank International Earnings

- Q4 2014 Randgold Resources Earnings Release

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q3 2015 Computer Sciences Corp

Q4 2014 Dun & Bradstreet Corp

Q4 2014 Diamond Offshore Drilling

Q4 2014 Hasbro Inc

Q4 2014 Masco Corp

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0700 DE Trade data

0930 EZ Sentix Index

1500 US Employment Trends

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > ASIA SHARES STUMBLE AS WEAK CHINA TRADE STOKES GROWTH WORRIES > WALL ST ENDS DOWN ON INTEREST RATE, GREECE JITTERS > NIKKEI EDGES UP AFTER STRONG US JOBS BUT CHINA WORRIES LIMIT GAINS > YIELDS JUMP, CURVE FLATTENS AFTER STRONG JOBS REPORT > DOLLAR PULLS BACK AFTER JOBS-INSPIRED RALLY, GREECE BACK IN FOCUS > GOLD GAINS ON WEAKER ASIAN SHARES, STILL NEAR 3-WEEK LOW > LONDON COPPER SLIPS AFTER WEAK CHINA TRADE DATA > OIL STEADIES AFTER WEAK CHINESE TRADE DATA (Reporting by Atul Prakash)