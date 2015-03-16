PARIS, March 16 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 26 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 61 to 63 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 to 20 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: February 2015 H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Corporate Sales Full Year 2014 Audika Groupe SA Earnings Full Year 2014 Linde AG Earnings Q1 2015 Gerry Weber International AG Earnings Q4 2014 Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. company reporting on Monday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1315 US Industrial output Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,053.40 -0.61 % -12.55 NIKKEI 19246.06 -0.04 % -8.19 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 472.4 0.04 % 0.21 EUR/USD 1.0532 0.37 % 0.0039 USD/JPY 121.18 -0.16 % -0.2000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.084 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 0.259 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,162.65 0.34 % $3.92 US CRUDE $44.33 -1.14 % -0.51 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up ahead of Fed meeting > Wall St resumes fall as dollar hits 12-year high > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.04 pct > Prices ease ahead of Fed talks after strong gains > FOREX-Euro drifts down to new lows, dollar firms > Gold near lowest in over three months ahead of Fed meeting > METALS-Copper steadies; U.S. dollar, rate hike prospects cap gains > Oil prices drop as spare storage capacity runs low (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)