PARIS, March 19 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 13 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 26 to 32 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 1 to 2 points higher, or up 0.04 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Bollore SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Enel SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Fraport AG Earnings Full Year 2014 Havas SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Heidelbergcement AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Next PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Next Radio TV SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Rheinmetall AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Stef SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Ted Baker PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Telecom Italia SpA Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 Krones AG Earnings Release Q2 2014/2015 Zodiac Aerospace SA Corporate Sales Release Q4 2014 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Lanxess AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Piraeus Bank SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Sopra Steria Group Earnings Release Q4 2014 Tiscali SpA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Lennar Corp Q3 2015 Nike Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1000 EZ Labour costs Q4 1230 US Current account Q4 1230 US Jobless claims w/e 1400 US leading index Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,099.50 1.22 % 25.22 NIKKEI 19476.56 -0.35 % -67.92 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 485.24 1.56 % 7.45 EUR/USD 1.0777 -0.81 % -0.0088 USD/JPY 120.52 0.36 % 0.4300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.927 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.200 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,172.20 0.47 % $5.45 US CRUDE $43.49 -2.62 % -1.17 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up, bond yields tumble on Fed caution > Wall St surges as Fed statement relieves rate worries > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.35 pct > Short-dated yields post biggest daily fall since 2009 after Fed > FOREX-Dollar licks its wounds after Fed gores bulls > PRECIOUS-Gold at near two-week high as dollar tumbles on dovish Fed > METALS-Metals open up as weak dollar eclipses U.S. growth downgrade > Brent falls towards $55 as rally fades on inventory build (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)