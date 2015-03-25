PARIS, March 25 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 10 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 40 to 42 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 19 points lower, or down 0.4 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Full Year 2014 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Anglo Pacific Group PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Balfour Beatty PLC Earnings Release
Half Year 2015 Bellway PLC Earnings Release
Q4 2014 conwert Immobilien Invest SE Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Hilton Food Group PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Hermes International SCA Earnings Release
Q4 2014 LEG Immobilien AG Earnings Release
Q4 2014 Raiffeisen Bank International AG Earnings Release
Preliminary Q4 2014 S Immo AG Earnings Release
Q2 2014/2015 Trigano SA Corporate Sales Release
TUI AG Pre-Close Trading Update
United Utilities Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q3 2015 Paychex Inc
Q4 2014 PVH Corp
Q4 2015 Red Hat Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0745 FR business climate Mar
0900 DE Ifo indicators Mar
0900 IT flash trade balance non-eu Feb
1230 US durable goods Feb
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,091.50 -0.61 % -12.92
NIKKEI 19746.2 0.17 % 32.75
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 489.11 0.07 % 0.32
EUR/USD 1.0925 0.01 % 0.0001
USD/JPY 119.68 -0.03 % -0.0400
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.873 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.222 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,189.20 -0.3 % -$3.53
US CRUDE $47.38 -0.27 % -0.13
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stall as Wall St dips, dollar holds gains
> US STOCKS-Wall Street down for 2nd straight day; energy weak
> Nikkei edges up as investors seek dividends
> TREASURIES-Yields fall as concern over low inflation persists
> FOREX-Dollar finds steadier footing, takes breather from selloff
> PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-1/2 week high on U.S. rate expectations
> METALS-London copper off 2-1/2 mth peak on slightly firmer dollar
> Oil prices dip as U.S. inventory build drags
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)