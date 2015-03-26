LONDON, March 26 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 26 to 37 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 27 to 28 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 9 to 11 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday. EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: easyJet plc Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Q4 2014 Deutsche Postbank AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Solarworld AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 SMA Solar Technology AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Earnings Release SuperGroup Capital Markets Update Half Year 2015 Daily Mail and General Trust Trading Update WH Ireland Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2015 Accenture Q3 2015 ConAgra Foods Inc Q4 2014 GameStop Corp MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS : 0700 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment 0930 GB Retail Sales 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims 1345 US Markit Svcs PMI Flash ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,061.05 -1.46 % -30.45 NIKKEI 19471.12 -1.39 % -275.08 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.88 -1.01 % -4.92 EUR/USD 1.0983 0.13 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 118.83 -0.54 % -0.6500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.913 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.228 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,200.96 0.48 % $5.71 US CRUDE $51.14 3.92 % 1.93 > Asia shares skid; oil climbs on Yemen escalation > Wall St drops as biotechs, semis sink Nasdaq > Nikkei tumbles as semi-conductor shares take hit > Yields rise after weak five-year note sale > Dollar drifts lower, undermined by soft U.S. data > Gold extends gains in longest rally since 2012, weak US data aids > London copper underpinned by Chile floods, mine closures > Oil prices surge after Saudi air strikes in Yemen (Reporting by Atul Prakash)