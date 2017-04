PARIS, April 1 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 43 to 58 points lower, or down as much as 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX to open 111 to 126 points lower, or down as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 38 to 49 points lower, or down as much as 1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 EVRAZ plc Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Theolia SA Earnings Release FirstGroup PLC Pre-Close Trading Update Half Year 2015 ASOS PLC Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2015 Monsanto Co MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 IT Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Mar 0750 FR Markit Mfg PMI Mar 0755 DE Markit/BME Mfg PMI Mar 0800 EZ Markit Mfg Final PMI Mar 0830 GB Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Mar 1245 US ADP employment Mar 1345 US Markit Mfg PMI final Mar 1400 US Construction spending Feb 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Mar ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,067.89 -0.88 % -18.35 NIKKEI 19147.53 -0.31 % -59.46 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 486.1 0.08 % 0.41 EUR/USD 1.0779 0.46 % 0.0049 USD/JPY 119.92 -0.17 % -0.2000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.932 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.183 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,186.46 0.28 % $3.36 US CRUDE $47.36 -0.5 % -0.24 > Asian stocks sag, dollar falls vs yen as Nikkei recoils > Wall St drops but S&P, Nasdaq register quarterly gains > Nikkei falls to 3-week low on profit-taking, soft tankan survey > TREASURIES-Prices up on quarter-end buying by institutions > Dollar slips vs yen as Tokyo shares slip; Aussie up on China data > PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after March drop as dollar slips > METALS-Copper steadies after China factory growth ticks higher > Oil prices edge lower as Iran talks extend beyond deadline (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)