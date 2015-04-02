PARIS, April 2 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open flat to 1 point higher, or up 0.01 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 27 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 12 to 13 points higher, or up 0.3 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Release
Full Year 2014 F Marc de Lacharriere Fimalac SA Earnings Release
Full Year 2014/15 Tate & Lyle PLC Trading Statement Release
Q4 2014 Marks and Spencer Group PLC Trading Statement Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q4 2015 Carmax Inc
Q2 2015 Micron Technology Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0800 IT ISTAT Public deficit/GDP Q4
0830 GB Markit/CIPS Cons PMI Mar
1130 US Challenger Layoffs Mar
1230 US International Trade Feb
1230 US Initial jobless claims w/e
1345 US ISM-New York Index Mar
1400 US Durable Goods Feb
1400 US Factory orders Feb
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0534 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,059.69 -0.4 % -8.2
NIKKEI 19351.77 1.66 % 316.93
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 489.34 0.66 % 3.22
EUR/USD 1.078 0.17 % 0.0018
USD/JPY 119.58 -0.14 % -0.1700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.871 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.174 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,203.23 -0.06 % -$0.77
US CRUDE $49.62 -0.94 % -0.47
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, US jobs data in focus
> US STOCKS-Wall St declines after data; automakers fall
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 2.02 pct
> TREASURIES-Prices pick up on surprisingly soft jobs report
> Disappointing U.S. hiring data, factory survey weigh dollar down
> PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as market braces for weak US jobs data
> METALS-London copper drifts ahead of Easter break
> Oil retreats from large jump as focus returns to Iran talks
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)