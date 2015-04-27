(Updates futures prices, company news)

LONDON, April 27 European shares headed for a mixed open on Monday, with lingering concerns over Greece's debt situation seen as prompting investors to trade cautiously at the start of a new week.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble hinted on Saturday that Berlin was preparing for a possible Greek default, drawing a parallel with the secrecy of German reunification plans in 1989.

Euro zone finance ministers warned Greece on Friday that its leftist government will get no more aid until it agrees a complete economic reform plan.

Technology stocks will also be in focus after shares in Amazon.com and Microsoft both jumped over 10 percent on Friday strong revenues, boosting the Nasdaq Composite index to a record high.

At 0654 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX futures rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC futures fell 0.2 percent and Britain's FTSE futures rose 0.3 percent.

Investors will keep a close eye on resource-related stocks after Brent crude prices held near a 4-1/2 month high, supported by concerns about fighting in Yemen disrupting Middle East supplies, and as prices of key industrial metals rose.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.4 percent at 1,626.83 points on Friday. The index reversed most of the previous session's losses and stood 1.7 percent below a near a recent 15-year peak.

COMPANY NEWS:

CAP GEMINI

The French IT services company Cap said it planned to buy U.S.-based IGATE Corp for $4 billion cash in a deal that will make North America its biggest market.

The company's Q1 revenue increased by 10.5 percent to 2.76 billion euros.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank will cut some 200 billion euros ($217.46 billion) in investment bank assets and exit a tenth of the countries it operates in, as part of a restructuring programme that will cost 3.7 billion euros to implement.

Separately, it also published quarterly results on Sunday, showing net profit fall by half to 559 million euros ($608.1 million) as hefty legal charges eroded gains from a 24 percent rise in revenue to a near record of 10.4 billion euros.

UBS

UBS's chairman said a default by Greece is seen by the International Monetary Fund as "systemically controllable" and he believed it would have a negligible impact on the Swiss bank itself, in a newspaper interview. For more, click on

SIKA

The Swiss family that controls chemicals business Sika said it is seeking to overturn several decisions made at a recent investor meeting over a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.88 billion) takeover by French rival Saint-Gobain . For more, click on

SAND.ST

Engineering group Sandvik posted a slightly bigger than expected rise in first quarter core earnings as currency tailwinds offset a contraction in sales volumes and said market conditions had been unchanged in the early months of the year.

TULLOW OIL

Tullow Oil said work on the TEN oil field was continuing.

VOLKSWAGEN

Ferdinand Piech, who resigned as chairman of Volkswagen over the weekend, sowed the seeds of his own demise by reneging on a deal to support CEO Martin Winterkorn and secretly plotting to oust him instead, according to sources close to the VW board.

BP

Britain's outgoing government has told BP that it wants the company to remain a British industrial champion and it would oppose any takeover of the oil producer, the Financial Times reported.

HSBC

Europe's biggest bank is weighing plans to spin off its British retail bank in a 20 billion-pound ($30.37 billion) deal, the Sunday Times reported.

BHP Billiton

The miner is contesting A$522 million ($409 million) in Australian tax bills on its Singapore marketing operations up to 2010, after having paid almost no tax in Singapore since 2006, the miner told an Australian Senate panel.

ADIDAS

The sportswear maker's Hydra Ventures is investing in Chicago-based shoe brand Bucketfeet, which sells sneakers designed by artists, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing company sources.

BT

Britain's biggest mobile operator EE, which is being sold by its owners Orange and Deutsche Telekom to BT, said on Monday it was "firmly on track" to reach its target of 14 million 4G subscribers by the end of the year after it added 1.7 new connections in the first quarter.

NOKIA

Finland's Nokia denied reports in Chinese media that it planned to return to manufacturing phones.

BARCLAYS

The bank failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the British bank of defrauding shareholders about a private "dark pool" trading platform even as it was publicly pledging to clean up its corporate culture.

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE

The chief of Allianz's German unit, Markus Riess, is leaving the insurer to head up rival Munich Re's primary insurer Ergo after being passed over for the CEO post at Allianz.

BAYER

Bayer has hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of its home and garden consumer products business, with an expected price tag of little over 100 million euros ($108 million), a person familiar with the matter said. Reuters reported last month that the business was for sale.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

At least five investment banks are vying to win a mandate from Banca Popolare di Milano and find it a partner as Italian cooperative lenders gear up for a wave of mergers following a landmark reform of the sector.

DEUTSCHE POST

Talks due with labour union Verdi to resolve a dispute over management plans to expand the group's parcel delivery business by using employees on lower pay deals.

SAP

The business software maker does not see any need for further bond issuances to finance acquisition costs, its finance chief Luka Mucic told Boerse-Online in an interview.

UBI, MONE DEI PASCHI

Italy's fifth-biggest bank does not rule out a tie-up with troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena but will not be pushed into an unwanted deal, its chief executive said on Saturday.

RYANAIR : European budget airline Ryanair expects its fares to decline by between 10 and 15 percent over the next two years as it will pass on to travellers the benefits of lower oil prices, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

ORANGE

The chief executive of France's telecom leader Orange said on Saturday he believed the price war in the national telecoms sector was coming to a close.

