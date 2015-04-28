LONDON, April 28 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 26 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 36 to 38 points, or 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 26 to 27 points, or 0.5 percent on Tuesday. U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q1 2015 Boston Scientific Corp Q1 2015 Cummins Inc Q1 2015 Ford Motor Co Q1 2015 Kraft Foods Group Inc Q1 2015 McGraw Hill Financial Inc Q1 2015 Merck & Co Inc Q1 2015 Pfizer Inc Q1 2015 United Parcel Service, Inc. Q3 2015 Western Digital Corp Q1 2015 Whirlpool Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : FR Consumer Confidence GB GDP Prelim US redbook US CaseShiller US COnsumer Confidence ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,108.92 -0.41 % -8.77 NIKKEI 20068.64 0.43 % 85.32 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 521.69 -0.41 % -2.14 EUR/USD 1.0871 -0.14 % -0.0015 USD/JPY 119.09 0.05 % 0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.924 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.164 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,199.85 -0.14 % -$1.70 US CRUDE $56.24 -1.32 % -0.75 > Asian shares edge off 7-year highs as Fed awaited > Wall St ends down as biotechs drop 4 pct; Apple up late > Nikkei rises on dividend optimism, Fanuc soars > U.S. bonds prices flat; weak bid at 2-year sale > Euro holds gains after rising on Greek hopes, dollar awaits data > Gold clings on near $1,200 ahead of Fed meeting > London copper edges up, underpinned by Chinese stimulus hopes > Oil falls more than 1 pct as U.S. crude stockpiles expected to hit high (Reporting by Atul Prakash)