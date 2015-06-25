(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON, June 25 European shares were expected to extend the
previous session's losses on Thursday, with lingering concerns of a Greek debt
default following a lack of progress in negotiations with its creditors seen
prompting investors to trim their exposure to riskier assets.
At 0647 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC
and Germany's DAX were 0.6 to 0.7 percent lower. Britain's FTSE 100
futures fell 0.3 percent.
IG said in a note that Greek uncertainty was once again keeping investors at
bay.
"Optimism around a Greek deal had been driving price action all week but a
stall in the negotiation process has put the brakes on the rally."
Euro zone finance ministers accused Athens on Wednesday of refusing to
compromise despite a deadline next week that could put it on a path out of the
euro zone. European Union leaders are due in Brussels for a summit on
Thursday.
A senior official of Greece's ruling Syriza party on Thursday attacked the
latest proposals from international lenders as "blackmail".
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.4 percent on
Wednesday, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also
down 0.4 percent.
COMPANY NEWS
BAYER
The German drugmaker plans to list its plastics division as early as October
to take advantage of current rich stock market valuations, according to sources
familiar with the deal.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would discuss the safety and
effectiveness of Bayer AG's contraceptive device, Essure, in a public panel
meeting after receiving more than 5000 complaints, including those of deaths and
pregnancies.
TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA, VIVENDI
Vivendi said on Wednesday it raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9
percent, replacing Telefonica as its biggest shareholder and gaining a foothold
in a country it said had significant growth prospects.
BOUYGUES, ALTICE, NUMERICABLE-SFR
Martin Bouygues told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview that Bouygues
Telecom was not for sale and that the business was ready to do battle after four
terrible years. He added that he had seen "considerable difficulty" for Altice
in making the takeover of Bouygues Telecom happen and that it was imprudent to
assume that competition authorities would have allowed it.
HENNES & MAURITZ
The world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a fiscal first-quarter
pretax profit roughly in line with expectations on Thursday and said sales so
far in June were up 14 percent.
STANDARD LIFE
The insurer announced its intention to close its insurance business in
Singapore.
AIRBUS
Saudi Arabian Airlines will take delivery of 50 aircraft from Airbus in the
largest aviation deal to be secured via Islamic financing, as the European
planemaker tries to gain an edge over rival Boeing in the key Gulf
aviation market.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
EU antitrust regulators are asking telecoms equipment customers whether
Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia's 15.6 billion euro bid for
French peer Alcatel-Lucent would be bad for the market.
ELECTROLUX
Swedish appliances maker Electrolux is looking for a replacement for its
Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin, who is going to step down on his own
initiative, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday.
TESCO
Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle Group and CVC
Capital Partners were among 7 to 8 preliminary bidders for Tesco's South Korean
unit, a Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The company has recently held talks in Iran to discuss business cooperation
with the oil and gas-rich country should international sanctions on Tehran be
lifted.
DEBENHAMS
British department store chain Debenhams said it remained on track to
deliver full year results in line with market expectations despite seeing no
underlying sales growth over its third quarter.
ACTELION
The company said data on multiple sclerosis drug ponesimod showing that the
cardiodynamic first-dose effects of the drug are mitigated by the new gradual
up-titration will be presented at a drug conference in Madrid this week.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Global Transaction banking is likely to evolve into the second-largest
driver of profits, behind investment banking, for the German lender, executive
Werner Steinmueller told German daily Handelsblatt.
DAIMLER
Daimler Trucks' full order books in the United States and western Europe are
helping to more than offset weak markets in Asia and Latin America.
STATOIL
Norway's Statoil said if Germany phases out some highly polluting coal-fired
power capacity in order to meet its climate goals it would be an encouraging
sign for producers selling gas to Europe's biggest economy.
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment
1230 US Initial Jobless Claims
1345 US Markit Flash PMI
